A Nigerian mother has cried out after her little son poured out a full tin of powdered milk which she just bought

In the video, the woman filmed the boy licking the milk while she complained about the wasted milk

The boy’s following reaction surprises many people, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts

A woman cried out over her little son’s actions on Independence Day.

The little boy spilt a tin of powdered milk she had just bought.

Nigerian mum cries out as little boy wastes full tin of milk. Photo credit: @flowerdominic

In a video shared on TikTok by @flowerdominic, the boy was captured licking the milk while she complained about the wasted milk.

According to her, she bought the milk for N4,000.

Little son apologises to mum

While she was complaining, the little boy began to wave his hand at her as if he were saying sorry.

His action, however, did not console his mum, who kept saying that she would beat him up.

She said:

“This was what I got as happy Independence Day.”

Watch the video below:

Many react to amusing video

@Christiana said:

"God Abeg gimme this kain patience when e reach my turn make I no for send the werey back to you."

@detutu1214 said:

"My own carry my pot of egusi soup troway come still use the hand Rob my mouth for where I day sleep."

@ifunanya said:

"If na my baby you dey shout for like this she go ask you; mommy are you feeling fine? do you have headache?"

@Ezinne said:

"Give am Eba and soup for 2 months."

@lucodyn said:

"The pain is real."

Mum almost cries as little son wastes N27,000 milk

In a related story, a young Nigerian mother lamented bitterly on social media after her little son wasted a big container of milk.

According to the mother, she bought the cup of powdered milk for a whopping sum of N27,000.

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences,

