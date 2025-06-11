A Nigerian lady found her mum riding her little son’s toy bike after asking her to help her babysit him

Her son’s actions while her mother was on the bike caught people’s attention, as his grandmother happily rode the toy bike

Many who came across the viral funny video shared their thoughts on the lady's mother's actions

A lady was surprised to find her mother on her son’s toy bike after asking her to babysit him.

The older woman rode the bike while her grandson pushed the bike from behind.

Lady Finds Her Mother Riding Her Son’s Toy Bike After Asking Her to Babysit Him, Funny Video Trends

Source: TikTok

In a video by @nneigwe_global on TikTok, the older woman happily rode the toy bike in a room.

The video was captioned:

"POV: I told my mum to look after my son. Agbaya Grandma."

Reactions as grandma rides little boy's bike

Many who came across the viral funny video shared their thoughts on the lady's mother's actions.

Daniel king

Make your son look after mama self😏 person wey look after you till you big you wan give am another work 😂na once mama tell the boy to push am

More than a kid🇺🇸

Nah your son de look after ur mum

Adexlizzy fashion home

The happiest person is your son he will be like grandma I will not drive you in my bike

Source: Legit.ng