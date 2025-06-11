Lady Finds Her Mother Riding Her Son’s Toy Bike After Asking Her to Babysit Him, Funny Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady found her mum riding her little son’s toy bike after asking her to help her babysit him
- Her son’s actions while her mother was on the bike caught people’s attention, as his grandmother happily rode the toy bike
- Many who came across the viral funny video shared their thoughts on the lady's mother's actions
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A lady was surprised to find her mother on her son’s toy bike after asking her to babysit him.
The older woman rode the bike while her grandson pushed the bike from behind.
In a video by @nneigwe_global on TikTok, the older woman happily rode the toy bike in a room.
The video was captioned:
"POV: I told my mum to look after my son. Agbaya Grandma."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as grandma rides little boy's bike
Many who came across the viral funny video shared their thoughts on the lady's mother's actions.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Daniel king
Make your son look after mama self😏 person wey look after you till you big you wan give am another work 😂na once mama tell the boy to push am
More than a kid🇺🇸
Nah your son de look after ur mum
Adexlizzy fashion home
The happiest person is your son he will be like grandma I will not drive you in my bike
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng