A man who caught his ex-girlfriend cheating on him shared how she got married one month after their breakup.

He stated that after he caught her cheating, she cried for 3 days over the end of their relationship.

In a tweet by @TadyJerry, the man also shared what he later found out about his relationship with the lady.

He noted that the girl did not cheat on him, but cheated on her husband-to-be with him.

"The last Mangu girl I dated cheated and cried for 3days when I caught her and you know what happened next? She got married the next month. By the way she didn't cheat on me, she cheated on him (the husband to be) with me.

"She said something that made me stop and reason deeply about the female state of mind and I had to ask myself, "so she'll really do this to her husband to be?" Bruv!! Why then are you marrying him?"

