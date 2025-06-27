A woman has cried out for advice over what happened after she told her children not to eat her mother-in-law's food because she was upset that she had cooked.

Her husband had told her that there was a unique way that his mother cooks her local stew with fresh fish, and she wanted to make the meal when she visited them

According to the woman, her husband's mother visited them, took money from him without telling her and cooked in her kitchen

More details shortly...

Read the confession as shared on X below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's story online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

@__TOOS said:

"Both you and the MIL are wrong. She should have taken you along to the market to at least give you a sense of belonging. And there’s nothing wrong with her wanting to cook the stew if you’re both in good terms and have a cordial relationship—you should see thah as an opportunity to learn how to cook one of your husband’s favorites. So you should apologize and don’t be silly."

@MsVotie said:

"You shouldn’t be mad at anyone who chooses to take the burden of cooking off you. Mama the kitchen is all yours please!"

@helen_oluwa said:

"You’re not wrong for feeling bad, but refusing the food and involving the kids made things worse.

"Talk to your husband calmly, explain your feelings, and set simple boundaries next time.

"Peace is better than pride."

@haassaan___ said:

"You just came in few years ago and you want to separate between a mother and her child."

