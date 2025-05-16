A lady has shared a video showing the unusual and 'inappropriate' design of her mother-in-law's bathroom

In the video, she captured an unusual setup of two toilet seats facing each other and questioned the reasoning behind such a design

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their opinions in the comments section of the video

A funny bathroom design has been trending online after a lady shared a video of her mother-in-law's toilet setup.

The clip, which quickly went viral, captured two toilet seats positioned directly across from each other, causing the lady to express her confusion and surprise.

Lady displays mother-in-law's unusual toilet setup

The video was reposted on TikTok by user @pubity, who shared the clip with netizens, sparking mixed reactions in the comments section.

Many users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the unusual design, with some questioning its practicality and others commenting on the awkwardness of the setup.

According to the lady, she had visited her mother-in-law's house for the first time and was shocked to see the unexpected layout of her bathroom.

Her reaction to the unusual design was hilarious, as she struggled to comprehend the reasoning behind such an arrangement.

"I went to my mother-in-law's house for the first time and this was her bathroom. Could you imagine sitting across from someone?" she said.

Reactions trail video of unusual bathroom setup

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Mickieiszippythegreat said:

"Was one of the bidet because I looked at the house years and years ago that had two toilets next to each other and when was the toilet and one was a bidet."

@Kimberly said:

"Sitting across from someone like that would be so intense, I'd probably spill my drink."

@scnum1 said:

"I once joked w a gf that we should have side by side toilets and then found an apt. w exactly that! Lease was signed stat."

@PersonQ323 said:

"Oh that goes way back. In Mexico they have outhouses with 2/3 holes cut into the same piece of wood for poopin!"

@kingiggy01 said:

"Ya get older, having an argument with your significant other, and don’t wanna end it when nature calls."

@Kevin commented:

"My best friends home had a bathroom with two side side toilets. A vanity with two sinks. This was in the 70s."

@a.c added:

"Stayed in an airbnb like this once = super strange since it was the only bathroom with 2 pocket doors between bedrooms."

@NovicaneZero reacted:

"You never just emptied your entire spine while staring into your partners eyes while they also doing their best to keep the plumbers employed?"

@Kimmy added:

"If anyone asked if there was a level of commitment in a relationship that was between being engaged and being married, I'd show them this video."

@Stace said:

"I've never seen matching toilets before."

@joycegagliano285 commented:

"No way!"

Man displays unusual male toilet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man called people's attention to a funny-looking toilet he found at an event in Lagos.

The man was thrown into confusion on seeing the toilet set up and wondered what the owner of the property had in mind before building such.

