Nigerian singer Portable’s second baby mama Ashabi Simple trended online after she shared a video of herself in tears

The Nollywood actress shared a video of herself lying down as she captured the sad moments for fand and netizens

Ashabi Simple called on her creator to connect her people who matter, while highlighting that she was tired of being of strong

Nigerian singer Portable’s second baby mama Ashabi Simple has called out to God, following their recent online spat.

Sharing a video of herself in tears, she declared that she needed God in all ways and urged Him to reward her efforts and not let her fail.

Portable’s baby mama Ashabi ignites concerns online with video of her crying. Credit: @asahbi.mohsimple

Source: Instagram

Ashabi requested him to connect her with persons who are important to her development.

“God, please connect me with people who matter to my growth. I’m tired of being strong anyway.

God, I need you in all ramifications. Crown my efforts, don’t let me be a failure. God connect me with people that matters to my growth”.

See her post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has called out his second baby and actress Ashabi Simple as he levels allegations on her.

The Zazu hitmaker claimed that Ashabi Simple was on the verge of scatter his nuclear family. He alleged that the Nollywood star disrespects his wife Bewaji despite the fact she accepted her as one his concubines.

In video that has since gone viral, Portable mentioned that his second baby mama didn’t value following how she reportedly brings trouble into his home.

He further accused Ashabi of trying to use his household to trend online with the negative comments she making online.

He also highlighted that if his wife decides to give Ashabi the negative attention she demanding, the actress might not be able to condole it.

Netizens react to Ashabi Simple’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_omo_tee_ said:

"Make a decision that will hurt you now and you will forever be genuinely happy ❤️ people are not associating with you cuz of dragging! to call you for work dey fear people! To promote your work dey fear them abi if na you get a brand that you suffer to build will you associate yourself with yourself in this your (home) situation. But anyway sha my prayers are with you God will crown your efforts like I always comments."

diblessofficial said:

"Make decision that is painful now but you will win later."

omolaradrk said:

"You have to be strong cause have know you as a strong lady 😍😍May you be forever happy ashabimi."

t_glow_empire said:

"God is never late my darling 😍 sending you lots of love ❤️ @ashabi.mohsimple_."

abolajinifemi:

"Oh my God😢please stop dis my God will make you happy."

arinola_herself02 said:

"The lord is your strength always my dear ❤️"

suave_hairven said:

"It is well,sending you lots of hugsss😍."

seyibonimo_imisitheatre1 said:

"It's well dear, May God almighty crown our efforts, May we never work in vain in Jesus mighty Name 🙏."

Drama as Portable allegedly shades

Davido In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable made a video wherein he allegedly shaded Davido a few days after the singer took him out to eat in the US.

Davido had hosted Zazu when he landed in the US as a video of the pair hanging out trended on social media.

But speaking in a new video, Portable narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and made some prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng