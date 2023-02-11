A video on Instagram has caused a debate on social media over who should sit in the front seat of a man's car

The man in the video asked his wife to get down from the front seat of his car while his mother sits in the front seat

Another man who was a witness to the event argued that the wife should sit in front, but the man paid deaf ears

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A married man has revived the age-long debate on who a man should allow to sit in front of his car between his wife and his mother.

The man in question was seen escorting the mother to the car where his wife was already seated in the front seat.

Lady and mother-in-law fight over front seat Photo Credit: @massmediaforum

Source: Instagram

He then proceeded to ask his wife to come down from the car and sit at the back while his mum sits in the front seat.

He argued that his mother gave birth to him and thus, deserves the front seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, the wife was forced down from the front seat while his mum gently pushed her and got into the front seat.

Amid the argument between the man and his wife, a male bystander who watched the drama unfold, argued that the wife ought to be the one sitting in the front seat.

Social media reactions

@skincare_nigeria_ commented:

"If u can't differentiate the love of a mother from that of a wife u are yet to be a man. Remain single. Your front seat belongs to ur wife. Just like ur dad's front seat belongs to ur mum who is his wife. Think about it."

@blessing weejs commented:

"This is wrong on all levels, and to think the mum went along with it, made it worse."

@bentleypackage said:

"Madness just let the woman sit in front it does not matter anyway it's a respect thing it does not change how he feels about me that's his mom and she is an Elder simple webcomplicate life too much."

Watch the video below:

Little girl drags front seat with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny mother has pleaded with her little daughter not to take her husband away from her.

In a video making the rounds online, the little girl sat in the front seat with her father as her parents got set to leave for work.

All efforts by her mother to make the little girl leave the seat proved futile as she confidently stood on her grounds.

Source: Legit.ng