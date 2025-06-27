A Nigerian lady sparked controversy by telling women in relationships to fake a pregnancy, and gave her reason

The advice, shared via her X page @lilyally98, suggested women lie about being pregnant for two months

The tweet, which gained over 1.4 million views, received mixed reactions, igniting a debate about the ethics and motives behind the advice

A Nigerian lady got people talking after telling ladies in relationships to fake pregnancies.

She stated that ladies should lie to their partners about being pregnant once in their relationships.

She made this known in a tweet on her X page, @lilyally98, and shared the reasons for her advice.

According to her, ladies should fake pregnancies to get the reaction of their partners.

She stated that they should hold on to the lie for about 2 months and see what their boyfriends would do.

The lady advised women to act based on the man’s reactions and not his words.

Her X post read:

“I believe you should fake a pregnancy atleast once in your relationship to see how he will react! Tell him you are pregnant and hold on to the lie for 2 months. Act based on his reaction, not his words! END!!”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trails lady’s stance on faking pregnancies

The tweet went viral and had over 1.4 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the post shared their mixed reactions, sparking conversations online.

@the_Izuchukwu said:

"Scenario 1: He actually wants the baby. Spends 2 months preparing to be a father only to find out it was just a big lie. Scenario 2: He doesn't want the baby, and freaaks out or whatever.... only to find out she was lying for no good reason. There's no situation in which the relationship survives this. Unless he's just stupid."

@Vin_dzeal said:

"If I get excited after the announcement and I find out it’s a prank,we’re done !!"

@PreshUnfiltered said:

"Manipulative behavior, how about you encourage your fellow women to pick better in character and behavior not just money, don't come here and start creating gender wars!"

@Afrocrossboy said:

"As sweet as this sound it could backfire big time especially if that guy is actually wholeheartedly with you I swear a lover boy like me if I find out this what you did I’m long gone. And I promise you’ll never find a guy like me."

