Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw raised debate online as she spoke about surrogacy in the country

The mother of one addressed situations where women use surrogacy because they find it convenient and within their means

The movie star further looked at the importance of surrogacy and how it brings hope to women with health complications

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has ignited conversations around surrogacy in Nigeria as she shared her concerns

The movie star expressed worries that this approach may exploit low-income women.

Kate Henshaw slams casual surrogacy. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

During a recent interview with News Central, the award-winning actress highlighted how some women choose surrogacy despite having no medical necessity for it, citing social media star Ifeoluwa, who recently gained popularity.

“I watched Ife's video and I was wondering, why?” She asked.

“She's healthy and has nothing wrong with her. Why does she think she can? I just stayed clear out of it. It is a means to exploit people who are not financially capable. You just pay them and tell them to have your child for you, but then what would make you want to look after them?”

Henshaw cautioned that without suitable legal and ethical frameworks, surrogacy in Nigeria could become a deadly weapon for exploitation.

“Are you bound under any laws are legal framework to ensure that they are taken care of before and after they deliver the baby for you. What documents are being signed? What is the ethical framework?”

She highlighted that surrogacy was originally designed to provide hope to people facing serious medical issues, not as a convenience for those who do not want to go through the process.

“Surrogacy is a thing of giving hope to those who cannot have their kids or have medical complications but want to bring forth a child. It shouldn't be something that should be done lightly like you're going to buy a bag. There are lots of emotions attached to carrying a child.

“Apart from the changes in the body, it's mental. There's a lot going on and they can die. It's not something that can be thought of lightly. I hope Nigeria rises up and we implement laws that actively work.”

Watch her speak below:

Kate Henshaw’s video ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

__mahnuel1 said:

"Kate Henshaw speaks so smartly, very articulate woman & I love that her. SURROGACY SHOULDNT BE COMMERCIALIZED, it’s not business and should be a sacred thing. It should be a ray of hope for people who can’t bear children."

greatzbeauty_ltd said:

"Na who never born go think say to carry belle born na joke . That sacrifice is too huge to be talked about casually. I agree with Kate . I have 3 kids , my body never balance since I had my 3rd Child. You go through a lot when having kids."

abuja_bags_selling_ said:

"If you think Aunty Kate is right, double tap."

ebimcjasper said:

"The same pregnancy we’ve been made to believe is a life of death situation is what we’re talking about yeah? So we’re cool with paying someone to face death for us just because we can afford it."

daizybaybee wrote:

"Ife’s take on commercializing surrogacy is quite distasteful and disappointing. I wish the ministry of women affairs can step in and introduce firm legal bounds before it escalates into a serious national concern. I also want to believe Ife is masking her personal struggle with fertility with this low takes . Surrogacy should not be treated as a type of service, it’s lifeline sensitive option for women facing fertility challenges."

christyezissi said:

"Until I see a rich woman who is a surrogate otherwise I will pass on this conversation."

sam.laura.756 said:

"Surrogacy is an option, still pregnancy is no joke. The way Ife said it was insensitive even if she had the right intent."

esiobu_chioma said:

"I’m blessed with two lovely children, and I say this boldly, no amount of money is worth the stress and mental breakdown that comes with pregnancy. Surrogacy should be an act of sacrifice and a ray of hope for those who can’t carry their own baby. Let’s not make it all about money. This woke generation is really something else. I repeat, there’s no amount of money that’s worth the stress."

zene_global said:

"People are not angry with the audacity, it’s the loud arrogance smears with privilege. It’s the detachment from reality of vast women unable to go for surrogacy due to financial limitations, It’s the sound of being out of touch with humanity, it’s the brazen nonchalant expression in which you articulated your thoughts. It’s not a business transaction. And also it’s the intention to trigger people with a topic so sensitive cos of views."

egohalt said:

"Nobody is angry at your freedom! People are angry that you have the AUDACITY to actually think your body should be saved while a less privileged person dies or better still destroy her own system just for you! If you don't want to use your own given womb, you have no right or freedom to choose IFE! Nobody is angry at surrogacy. You trying to misuse the main purpose of it, is the reason why people are angry! That your eggs you froze, place them inside your own healthy womb!"

badgirlmimmi said:

"How is her choice affecting any of you against it? Whatever she decides to do it’s up to her… your suggestion can’t change her mind or stop her. If you’re against it that’s your problem not hers!"

Kate Henshaw reacts to national anthem

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress joined the growing dissenting voices on social media revolting against the change of the country's national anthem.

Kate Henshaw slammed the idea, noting that it is not a priority considering the current condition of things in the country.

The actress noted that the reversion was nothing but a colonial disease led by people with no clarity of purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng