In a trending video, a young Nigerian man found his sister in a lodge and became physical with her

The man created a scene at the premises as he forcefully drove her out of the lodge in a manner that caused an uproar

At the time of this report, the video had amassed over one million views on TikTok, with many criticising his handling of the matter

A young man, @olamoney0001, got angry and dealt with his sister after meeting her in a lodge.

A video he posted on TikTok captured the scene he made at the lodge's premises as he expressed his displeasure over seeing her there.

A young man deals with his sister after seeing her in a lodge. Photo Credit: @olamoney0001

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, he slapped his sister in the lodge's compound before walking her out of the place, amid stares from people.

"You don meet your sister for lodge before," the video was captioned.

The clip has garnered 1.3 million views on TikTok, with some netizens condemning the young man's handling of the situation.

A man sees his sister in a lodge and makes a scene. Photo Credit: @olamoney0001

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Young man's action in lodge sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

ADEYIWOLU said:

"Beating no be the solution…. You suppose call her aside or once you reach house mk you follow her talk word of sense … you can’t guide / protect her forever."

WURAOLA COLLECTION 🥿 said:

"The day wey my 3 brothers con meet me for my bf house, very early in the morning around 5:30am, I almost die 😭my bf got injured cause he’s trying to protect me, they beat beat us together😭 but now I don fit go man house but you’re not allow to sleep over and I Dey leave alone oo but they no born me well make they call me make I con ignore."

Mide’s splash said:

"First time i lodged and my brother saw he slapped me straight when we reached home he called family meeting straight. I was like what did I did wrong."

BEA_BEAUTIE MUA said:

"Most of you ladies are blaming the brother for nothing, which sane person would see their younger sister at this age in a hotel and not react this way? This girl done even reach 16? What’s she doing there? Make una dey use una sense well abeg."

ALABI 🎮💯🪙 said:

"This guy no suppose react there I swear you go meet for home nah."

HAYJAY TAYWO said:

"Never will I raise my hand on my sisters, just tell her to leave the hotel then talk to her at home that’s all."

Bella💫✨p🌸 said:

"Ajeh They no born my brother well💯 I even trust him he can’t disgrace me outside."

Darkheart 💔🖤 said:

"Mind you ladies your brother won’t bother or mind if he feels like you have gotten to age at which you can decide for yourself so let him protect his sister Abeg."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video of two Nigerian youths in a hotel room had sent social media users into a frenzy.

Outrage trails video of lovebirds in hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that outrage had followed a video of a Nigerian boy and girl having fun in a hotel room.

In the clip, the girl, who wore a crop top on blank pants, did a velfie while her male partner showed off his meal.

He quickly dropped his food, got close to her and appeared to kiss her on the lips. The 15-second clip was shared on Twitter by @_favorite_ada, who wondered where the parents of the kids were.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng