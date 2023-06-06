A video showing a young Nigerian girl and a boy in a hotel room has sent social media into a frenzy

The lady who made the clip public recorded herself and her unsuspecting lover who was fast asleep

Some social media users wondered how old the duo would be and made jokes about the young lad

A young Nigerian girl got the internet buzzing over a video of herself and her 'papi' she released online.

Via TikTok, the girl, @thatgirlese18, shared the clip in which she and her lover laid on a bed in what appears to be a hotel room.

She was enjoying herself with him. Photo Credit: @thatgirlese18

Source: TikTok

While the lad was fast asleep and opened his mouth while in a slumber, the girl was not and did a velfie with him.

She looked at him as if checking to see if he would be awake and then continued to make faces for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Fawaz said:

"No close him mouth allow the poor boy to breattttthhhhhhhh."

Casanova said:

"Nor be una fault at allna me wey nor dey sleep outside I blameand I nor come still get papi."

Ola Para said:

"Dam.n this isn’t Papi na just kid he be cuz normal normal Papi suppose watch his sleeping styles."

Dara_xx_01 said:

"See person wey won buy diamond ring papi don sleep ooo."

Dassy said:

"Make papi no do mistake read this comment section Na breakfast straight."

Glory Bliz said:

"Person pikin no go reach 18 yrs bfr gals start to call m papi."

Jigi said:

"Una just Dey make person laugh me wey Dey vex before."

Vawulence said:

"In everything you do in life no let woman first you wake up for lodge."

Video of boy and girl in hotel room having fun trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that outrage had trailed a video of a boy and a girl having fun in a hotel room.

The girl, who wore a crop top on blank pants, did a velfie in the clip while her male partner showed off his meal.

He quickly dropped his food, got close to her and appeared to kiss her on the lips. The 15-second clip was shared on Twitter by @_favorite_ada, who wondered where the parents of the kids were.

Another tweep, Lola Okunrin, expressed disgust over the hotel clip and emphasised the importance of community parenting.

Source: Legit.ng