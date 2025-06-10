A displeased Nigerian lady destroyed her shops after the landlord issued her a quit notice out of the blue.

In a viral video, the lady stormed the shops and destroyed their surroundings with a sledgehammer, while insulting the landlord.

More details below...

A lady demolishes her shop after the landlord gave her quit notice. Photo Credit: @egoyibo07

Source: TikTok

Lady Demolishes Shops She Spent Millions on after Landlord Unexpectedly Gave Her Quit Notice

Source: TikTok

Watch the videos below:

Lady's action gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Chidex Global Oil and gas ⛽ said:

"Always have an agreement with your landlord if you're renovating his property. If there was an agreement take him to police or court."

OIS EMPIRE❤️💙💜 said:

"Am happy this video met me on my own. cus this same landlord did me dirty eeh. I sha curse am and he will still receive more harm cus he has not seen anything."

Monica apparel said:

"Where una for dey get this mind 🤔u spend millions dey build for person property 🤔hmmm."

Prophetess Dr.CHINENYE said:

"Oga landlord why? she had been there for over 10 years,am one of her early customer,she spent millions to do decoration on her boutique,tiles,roof etc."

interracialdating said:

"When you rent a property, don't do something in that property apart from wall paper, if you move, you are supposed to leave the property the way you met it."

Ogechukwu Freedom said:

"Please oooo, make una stop renovating people's properties ooo. if the property is not worth your taste, please check another please. What these landlords are doing after renovations is too bad."

diovu1 said:

was there an agreement befor you renovated his property. ... or do you just altered his property and expect him to be clapping for you. mind you people take issues differently

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng