A young man has gushed over his caring girlfriend who melted his heart with a thoughtful WhatsApp message

In a trending post shared via TikTok, he displayed the message that the lady sent to him after he had a stressful day at work

While posting his conversation with the caring lady, he showered praise on her and referred to her as a queen

A heartwarming chat between a man and his thoughtful girlfriend has captured the attention of many on social media.

The young man, who had endured a long and stressful day at work, was touched by a message from his girlfriend.

Man displays the thoughtful message he received from his girlfriend. Photo credit: @delson_dela/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man posts chat with caring girlfriend

The chat was shared on TikTok by @delson_dela, who lavished praise on his girlfriend, referring to her as a "queen".

In the post, the girlfriend sent a photo of a meal she was preparing, accompanied by a sweet message inviting him to come home and eat.

"I need you to come home and eat please," she said.

Reacting to the heartwarming message, the man expressed admiration for his girlfriend's kindness.

According to him, her thoughtful gesture towards him melted his heart after a tough day at work.

Man displays the message he received from girlfriend after a stressful day at work. Photo credit: @delson_dela/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"POV: You've been working all day and you received a message like this. I'm not even playing cards yet I managed to pull a queen."

Reactions trail man's chat with girlfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@FrankGodslove said:

"My concern na that unblended pepper."

@LashLab wrote:

"No nah me suppose cook for u. See no add to my anger this afternoon."

@Achiever said:

"Go girl make you and your callimastian just dey go abeg."

@ify_11 said:

"All the men I cooked for and cared for and loved and sacrificed for and would have given everything for where them dey today? Abeg make una get out from my screen. Make I come dey use sense follow person wey I like with sense, I just know that I’m in the wrong generation, and I get your point they needed to be followed wit sense but I gave love instead."

@echoes605 commented:

"Stop gassing up your woman too much so it doesn't backfire. Seems you haven't learned women enough."

@Bleu said:

"You were a king first. Offered to pick her from work? You’re leading by giving and you’ll continue to receive."

@Mmeso said:

"Not me searching everywhere for the meaning of callimastian and not finding anything. Can you tell us already?"

@XaLmaH123 wrote:

"My man does appreciate me, he asks like is Natin, so I stop cleaning, washing or cooking. He only eats my food if he has a contribution in preparing it."

@Dee added:

"All I see here is a woman reciprocating the love she receives. “Still at work? If yes, do you need a ride home?” That alone melted my heart you both deserve all the love you get."

See the post below:

Man shares chat with girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his conversation with his girlfriend who complained bitterly about his lifestyle and habits.

In a WhatsApp chat, the young lady tackled him for always playing with children and refusing to improve his physical appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng