Man Who Had Stressful Day at Work Displays 'Sweet' Message from Girlfriend that Brightened His Day
- A young man has gushed over his caring girlfriend who melted his heart with a thoughtful WhatsApp message
- In a trending post shared via TikTok, he displayed the message that the lady sent to him after he had a stressful day at work
- While posting his conversation with the caring lady, he showered praise on her and referred to her as a queen
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A heartwarming chat between a man and his thoughtful girlfriend has captured the attention of many on social media.
The young man, who had endured a long and stressful day at work, was touched by a message from his girlfriend.
Man posts chat with caring girlfriend
The chat was shared on TikTok by @delson_dela, who lavished praise on his girlfriend, referring to her as a "queen".
In the post, the girlfriend sent a photo of a meal she was preparing, accompanied by a sweet message inviting him to come home and eat.
"I need you to come home and eat please," she said.
Reacting to the heartwarming message, the man expressed admiration for his girlfriend's kindness.
According to him, her thoughtful gesture towards him melted his heart after a tough day at work.
In his words:
"POV: You've been working all day and you received a message like this. I'm not even playing cards yet I managed to pull a queen."
Reactions trail man's chat with girlfriend
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.
@FrankGodslove said:
"My concern na that unblended pepper."
@LashLab wrote:
"No nah me suppose cook for u. See no add to my anger this afternoon."
@Achiever said:
"Go girl make you and your callimastian just dey go abeg."
@ify_11 said:
"All the men I cooked for and cared for and loved and sacrificed for and would have given everything for where them dey today? Abeg make una get out from my screen. Make I come dey use sense follow person wey I like with sense, I just know that I’m in the wrong generation, and I get your point they needed to be followed wit sense but I gave love instead."
@echoes605 commented:
"Stop gassing up your woman too much so it doesn't backfire. Seems you haven't learned women enough."
@Bleu said:
"You were a king first. Offered to pick her from work? You’re leading by giving and you’ll continue to receive."
@Mmeso said:
"Not me searching everywhere for the meaning of callimastian and not finding anything. Can you tell us already?"
@XaLmaH123 wrote:
"My man does appreciate me, he asks like is Natin, so I stop cleaning, washing or cooking. He only eats my food if he has a contribution in preparing it."
@Dee added:
"All I see here is a woman reciprocating the love she receives. “Still at work? If yes, do you need a ride home?” That alone melted my heart you both deserve all the love you get."
See the post below:
Man shares chat with girlfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his conversation with his girlfriend who complained bitterly about his lifestyle and habits.
In a WhatsApp chat, the young lady tackled him for always playing with children and refusing to improve his physical appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.