A Nigerian pastor's son, Anyalewechi Precious, sparked discussions on social media after sharing his experience and regrets about the church

The young man said he regrets spending all his life in the church when he was younger and shared why

A video in which he shared his church experience caught the attention of a man, who has now gifted Precious N1 million

Anyalewechi Precious, a pastor's son, got the internet buzzing a few days ago after declaring that one of the stupidest mistakes he made while growing up was spending all his time in the church.

In a TikTok post that has now garnered over 403k views, Precious, who plays four musical instruments, recounted how he devoted his time to the church and did not acquire skills.

"One of the most stupid mistakes I made as a young man growing up was spending all my life in church. Now before you argue with me, my father is a pastor. I play four musical instruments.

"I literally lived in the church and in fact I was doing school, church, house, church, school. That was my circle then. But then I learned this thing very late.

"I think I was in the university when I found out that I had wasted a significant number of years spending all my life in church. You go to church as a young boy, you don't have skills. The church is not a system that you commit to..."

Pastor's son criticises Nigerian churches

According to Precious, the church is not a system one commits to, but one where one should contribute to.

He noted that many people are still making this mistake, adding that Nigerian churches are one of the problems of the country's economy.

"...The church is a system you should contribute to and that's the mistakes a lot of persons are making. Instead of you to develop yourself so you can add to the church, you are there doing the church. Zero personal development, nothing, no skill, nothing.

"And when you finish, when you are about 30, what can you do? I can drive. See, let me tell you something. I found out that Nigerian churches, maybe American, but Nigerian churches are part of the problems of Nigerian economy..."

The young man advised people to learn from his mistakes and develop themselves personally by acquiring skills, which they could later contribute to the church.

His concluding account in the clip partly read:

"...Not because they are not doing well when it comes to spiritual development, but they are not doing well when it comes to personal and physical or professional development. You are attending church, you knew that John 3:16 gospel of the world. You are almost 30, you are still learning John 3:16 gospel of the world.

"Zero skill. If they say do something now, nothing. What can you do? I can drive.

"See, as much as you go to church, use your head. The church is not a system that should serve you. The church is a system you should contribute to..."

In a recent video, Precious disclosed that someone, a man who was touched by his rant, sent him N1 million.

Pastor's son's video sparks conversations

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's son's video below:

goldtv842 said:

"I am 41. I have been in the church and with the church for 35 years. I have Bsc in applied physics, msc in solid state physics and PhD in physics electronics. I am a lecturer in a university . the church did not waste you your father wasted you.and you wasted your life . Do not generalize your failure."

GIDEON said:

"Just imagine, a young man who should be happy growing under God's platform. so it didn't come upto you all those year's God was teaching and building you up to face the secular world. just like Jesus at 30. you need to be ashamed of yourself brother. just look at who God built and prepared for what's coming ahead. now thinks he wasted year's in church. Chai."

Blessedme said:

"When my husband lost his job, he went deep into church, became born again, became a deacon, minister, Sunday school teacher,they call him to head naming ceremonies sometimes, I told him then, they give you all these activities because you are jobless, I always advised him to get a job no matter the status, just for him to keep himself busy.

"Meanwhile, I became fully responsible for the household with 3 children. he was just believing God will give him a second chance because he had a good job before. I didn't see any effort he put in getting a job. if he used that same energy to learn a skill or go out to network, God knows he would have done better. he is late now and I still hurt because I felt he failed us."

Pastor's daughter shares why she dumped Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's daughter who left Christianity had opened up about what she realised that influenced her decision.

She noted that it was terrifying and difficult for her when she began questioning the Christian beliefs she had grown up with. She concluded that Christianity was a tool to make one surrender his or her power to external forces. In her words:

"When I began questioning my beliefs and challenging the programming I had grown up with, it was as difficult and terrifying as you would expect. I experienced intense cognitive dissonance and I had to work really hard to overcome the fear that had been instilled in me..."

