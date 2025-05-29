A man who spent 16 years working as a pastor in a church has come out to make an interesting confession about his former job

The man said he has stopped being a pastor and even stopped going to church completely, describing himself as just a normal human

According to the man, whatever pastors say is their own opinion, insisting that God does not tell them anything

A former pastor has made an interesting confession about pastoring a church after he quit ministry.

The man made a post on TikTok, noting that he spent 16 years working as a pastor before deciding to stop.

The man is identified on TikTok as @kyle_talks. On his profile, he identifies himself as "an ex pastor - ex Jesus freak - who is now just a human being.'

In the trending video he posted, Kyle said he was making a confession about the job he left.

He no longer goes to church and has completely quit ministry.

According to his confession, whatever it is that pastors tell their church members are often their opinions and not revealed to them by God.

His words:

"I was a Christian pastor for nearly 16 years. Let me tell you something pastors won't tell you. Everything your pastor tells you, whether it be something they believe that God said, or something that God doesn't want you to do, or whatever it is. Every single thing a pastor tells you is their opinion only. It's not true, it's their opinion."

Some people who reacted to the post insisted that Kyle was using his own shortcomings to paint other preachers.

They insisted that the fact that he preached his opinion did not mean that other pastors did it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as former pastor makes confession

@Ashley Bawa said:

"As a former pastor, evangelist, man of God etc. I confirm this 100%. All sermons are based on the preacher's opinion, perspectives and interpretations that's why there are various doctrines on the same subject. Moreover, that's why a preacher can change their "message" on a matter and preaches their new "message" claiming they got a revelation or just assuming you won't remember their previous position. Most of it, though, is unintentional and every pastor believes their view and opinion on a subject is the correct and divine one."

@Josh Howard said:

"Don’t apply your own shortcomings as a pastor to the rest of us."

@abimbolaomojesu said:

"How can you be a pastor or called yourself one without being called by God? You became a pastor without having a divine encounter, so you called yourself."

@rianalafleur said:

"Every believer has the Spirit of God and can read and interpret scripture with His help. If a pastor’s words are only his opinions, maybe he shouldn’t be a pastor. Also, why try to undermine others’ faith because you walked away?"

Pastor Adeboye's testimony goes viral

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shared what happened to a woman who was after him.

Pastor Adeboye said the woman who was married was forcing him to be her husband, insisting it was God who revealed it to her.

The pastor said the whole problem got to a point where he had to say a prayer, and the woman died in London.

