Pastor Juwon Owolabi of Lightlife Church caused quite a stir after he took out a pack of cigarettes from his suit during his ministration

The preacher also had a red wine and a bottle of dry gin on display as he taught his congregation about sin, using those things as instructional materials

A video of the pastor's unusual demonstration has sparked a conversation on social media about the sins not stated in the Bible

The pastor's statement in the clip read:

"I think as a pastor, it should be okay for me to (takes out cigarette from its pack and puts it in his mouth) Hmm. Is it okay? Is there anywhere in the Bible? Is there anywhere in the Bible that said you should not smoke? Is it written in the Bible? Why do you think it's a sin?

"If you come for holy communion and I decide to use red wine. Or I decide to use this origin or pure ogogoro (dry gin) as holy communion, will you take it? Would you judge?

"What should you judge? If I tattoo on my face, won't you be blessed by the revelation that I will bring from the scripture? If I'm to be a lady, does it matter if I come with half of my bre.asts showing, but I'm speaking in tongues and I'm healing the sick? Now, it's one thing if you were like that before you gave your life to Christ. But it's another thing if you continue.

"I hope we know that some people will say, 'Our Lord, we wrought miracles in your name. Lord, we did this in your name. We did that in your name.' And he will say, go away from here.

"You workers of iniquity, I do not know you."

Watch the video below:

Pastor's action generates mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's demonstration below:

Loba👑 said:

"Cigarette is NOT a sin. The knowledge that it is detrimental to your health over time which may impact your assignment on earth is what makes it wrong, not necessarily a sin."

philipiano147 said:

"I want to be a member of this church."

Rawlings ID Davies said:

"Understanding will make you understand the illustration of this message...only kids without wisdom like some of you in this comment section will never understand this message."

MR SUN said:

"Where is it written in the Bible that u should look ur left an right before you cross the road? make dangote carry u shine."

REV'D Chinedu UDEZE said:

"Oh! God what is happening in the church 😢 God have mercy on us we have left the gospel and beginning to do another thing."

LAYO✨✨✨ said:

"Jesus came for the sinners, so I no go like make Jesus coming go in vain."

UC BEST said:

"God have mercy. Because I don't understand what is going on in body of Christ these days, end time."

Favored said:

"That's why I don't go to church coz this people can Angry God then God punish all of us in that church 🙄 that's why I stay home sik my God in my house. After 2 hours it's a must i spend time with God I read the word, i worship then I pray. then I start my day."

Source: Legit.ng