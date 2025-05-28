A woman has moved back to Nigeria following her divorce from her German husband in Germany

The mum of four returned to the country without her children and accused Jugendamt Berlin of holding her two non-German kids hostage

Announcing her arrival in Lagos, the woman vowed to get back her two non-German children still in Europe

A mum of four, identified as Adenike Obaoye, has relocated to Nigeria after ending her marriage with her German husband.

While the cause of the divorce is unknown, Legit.ng gathered that the couple had four children, but the woman did not return to Nigeria with any of them.

After arriving at the Lagos airport on May 22, the woman made a video to inform her followers about it.

While expressing excitement at being back in Nigeria, Adenike said she was no longer a resident of Germany.

She vowed to get back her two non-German kids, saying the battle is not over yet. Her statement partly read:

"...I am at the airport. I am back to Nigeria from Germany. This is Adenike Obaoye, today 22nd of May, 2025.

"So, I am happy to be home. I no longer live in Germany, I am no longer a resident of Germany, but my sons, Noah Obaoye and David Obaoye, are still there...The battle continues. I am going to get my sons back from Germans, because they have no citizenship. No dual citizenship in Germany..."

Mum accuses German agency of holding kids

Adenike accused Jugendamt Berlin, a German and Austrian local agency set up to promote the welfare of children, of holding her two non-German kids hostage over the claim that she has a mental illness and has an accommodation problem.

She wondered if a mentally challenged person could embark on a flight to Nigeria unaided.

"To God be the glory! I am now in Nigeria. I AM NO LONGER A RESIDENT OF GERMANY. My 2 non-German sons (Noah Obaoye born 7/82021 and David Obaoye born 6/7/2022 ) are still being held in German hostage by the Jugendamt Berlin since April 2024 over flimsy accomodation excuse and fabricated mental illness lie will surely return to Nigeria. And as an important addition, I TRAVELLED ALONE UNACCOMPANIED TO NIGERIA. Is it possible for a mentally ill person to travel ALONE on intercontinental flights with no help from anyone?" she wrote.

On her TikTok page, the woman has several posts about her marital situation, which has turned messy.

Divorcee's return to Nigeria sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's video below:

thanks said:

"Thanks for informing us your in Nigerian. Wellcome to Nigerian sis, Germans dose not kidnap childten, rather they see to the betterment of Kids."

kachi saintgee said:

"This people they need your kids that is why they keep on supporting all your needs oyibo no fit give una something without getting a return from you guys."

OfficialMummyJ‘s said:

"Sis ur story is so touching and have been talking about it on my live but the questioning keep coming in, that all ur 4 children have been taken, but u speaking about just two, and why the fight alone , the father of the children cos Germany gov can be manipulative but if u know the law .. I believe u would get them back …. But some things don’t seems straightforward, but sis I just want u to be fine … stay strong ..:: please."

Ayo said:

"Omg, I don’t know if this is a good move especially since the kids are still in Germany 🇩🇪 How will you fight for them from Nigeria 🇳🇬 sending you lots of prayers and hugs."

jiggywithit said:

"I have questions for you? Where is the man you had the two kids for? You keep saying you have sole custody, did you deny joint custody with the father of the kids? if not, why are you fighting alone? hope you had not discredited the man before the authority, which is exactly what the system encourages lot of african mothers to do, thereafter they deal with the women.

"Are you guilty of this or not? I tell women that the presence of a father in scheme of things as it concerns their children is a shield upon you and the kids. i have a feeling you yourself removed that shield. think about things again and figure out what you did wrong. its not too late to make amends. i might be wrong though."

