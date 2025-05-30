A Nigerian lady has turned to social media in her search for a companion for her father, who resides in the United Kingdom

The lady stated the age bracket of the kind of woman her father would like and released his picture

Her post went viral on Facebook, with many people showing interest in being her father's companion

Iziegbe Ogbeide, a Nigerian lady, has announced on Facebook that her dad needs a companion.

The lady posted her father's picture on the social media platform for people to see.

2 requirements for anyone interested

According to Ogbeide, her dad is interested in anyone aged 50 years or above and must be a resident of the United Kingdom.

She warned that her dad does not want anyone below 50, maintaining that the person must be living in the UK. Her post read:

"My Dad is in search for a COMPANION!

"He his interested in 50 Years and above MUST BE LIVING IN THE UK 🇬🇧. Anyone below 50 YEARS he is NOT interested. Thank you.

"MUST BE IN THE UK 🇬🇧 OOOH!!!"

People react to lady's post for her dad

Vivian Coker Keke said:

"Wey worry you. Your papa get choice oh. The person must be living in the UK. Make Papa look for chic of about 65 years na wey worry you hahaha. Hope papa get e own cash oh."

Syno Piacoty said:

"Any woman wey enter this kind trap with the hope say she Dey go enjoy don enter one chance. Serious control and oppression will frustrate her out of such union. The woman go be house girl by extension."

Nourish & Nurture said:

"She must be in the UK oo.

"And please if you’re a cheat leave grandpa alone do not show interest oo before thunder."

Che Wilson said:

"The unfortunate woman who will dare is cooked. Having anything to do with Izie is a trainsmash."

Prisca Usianhon said:

"What happened to wife in Nigeria once he marry me we will both be in the UK it's the same thing na."

Adegoroye Adenike said:

"There is a good wife material I can recommend but she Dey Nigeria. She will take real good care of your dad. Seriously."

Idehen Omoregie said:

"Your papa get em own money??? If not, the marriage go last 1 week max… if na you go dey bankroll. The woman nor go drink water put cup for ground."

UnusualGuy1 said:

"Some people will still not hear. They will be in their cassava farm in the village and still be commenting come and marry me and bring me to UK even when they are 29yrs old. That's why you will.post a product and put price there you still see people asking you how much 🤦 and you begin to wonder what happened to their eyes."

Lady searches for love for her sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had taken to social media to search for love for her elder sister.

The thoughtful sibling said her sister is a medical doctor with 'A+' as her blood group and 'AA' as her genotype.

She added that her sister wants a man between the ages of 28 and 33 who is good-looking, funny, emotionally mature, God-fearing, a great communicator and loves to travel.

