Former Super Eagles head coach Bonfrere Jo has called out the Nigerian government over unfulfilled promises

The Dutch manager led the Nigerian U23 team to the Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medals in the men's football event

Jo has called out the government for not giving him his promised land in Abuja, 29 years after the event

Former Nigeria U23 team head coach Bonfrere Jo has called out the Nigerian government for failing to fulfill the promise made to him 29 years ago.

Jo led the Nigerian U23 side, Dream Team, to win the gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, becoming the first African country to win the football prize.

Bonfrere Jo. Photo by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

The triumphant squad included Nigerian football greats Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Amuneke, Tijani Babangida, Sunday Oliseh, and Nwankwo Kanu.

Bonfrere Jo calls out NFF

The Nigerian government reportedly promised the Dutch manager and members of the squad landed properties in the country’s capital in Abuja.

However, 29 years later, the government is yet to redeem the promise, and Jo has voiced out, claiming it would be a good gift ahead of his 79th birthday.

“Next month is my 79th birthday. It would be a nice birthday gift, it would be my reward if they give me my land from Atlanta 1996,” he told Brila FM earlier today.

The post generated reactions from Nigerians, many of whom told the manager to forget it.

@OzorNnanna replied:

@Oh! probably this didn't get the attention of Fmr. President Buhari cuz no one redeems this kind of pledge than him. As a man of integrity, he likes to keep promise even the one he made in 1985 as a Military Head of State to then Golden Eaglets. He fulfilled even that of the dead.@

@ValentJamike replied:

“We want to progress in football, but we can’t fulfil promises.”

@FAVVy00629881 replied:

“Ever heard of the word O. T. I. L. O. R? 😂”

Bonfrere Jo and Sunday Oliseh after Nigeria beat Senegal to reach AFCON 2000 semi-final. Photo by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian government fulfilled promise to Jo

According to a publication by Premium Times on June 6, 2018, the Nigerian government fulfilled its promise to the manager by handing him the keys to a three-bedroom apartment in Gwagwalada in Abuja.

The report claimed that the building was handed over by former Lagos state governor and then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

“As a coach that was directly involved in the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Olympic football gold medal victories, I crave for an impressive performance for our Super Eagles in Russia and offer my support to the team and technical staff,” Jo said.

Jo speaks about his relationship with Westerhof

Jo was the former assistant of ex-coach Clemens Westerhof, but the two fell out after Jo accused his boss of selling the 1994 FIFA World Cup group game against Italy for $100,000.

Westerhof instituted a legal action against Jo, and in 2020, a court sitting in Arnhem, Netherlands, ruled in favour of the AFCON 1994-winning coach.

The 78-year-old has now spoken about their relationship after the long legal battle.

“I won’t like to talk about what happened between us. I will never settle with Westerhof again. We will never be friends again,” he said.

NFF denies owing Christian Chukwu

Legit.ng previously reported that the NFF denied owing Christian Chukwu after reports emerged after his death that the federation owed the former coach $128,000.

The federation, through an official statement, debunked the widespread reports, claiming that former NFF president Amaju Pinnick set up a committee that cleared all debts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng