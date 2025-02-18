A mother of twins and a toddler has moved back to Nigeria with them in a move that came as a surprise to many

The mum who had been living in Canada with her kids said the relocation to Nigeria is important for her and her children

In a short clip, the Canada returnee, an entrepreneur, opened up about what influenced her relocation to Lagos

A mum of three, who had been residing in Canada, has relocated to Lagos, Nigeria.

The entrepreneur, @chisjourney, broke the news on TikTok to her 51k followers and explained why she returned to Nigeria.

The mum of 3 said she is too young to tie herself down as a housewife. Photo Credit: @chisjourney

Source: TikTok

Why mum and kids left Canada

In an over two-minute video, the mum of twins and a toddler said she told herself she was not going back to Canada the moment she came to Lagos and hired a house help.

Explaining why she left Canada, the businesswoman said she left Canada because she knew she would have the kind of life she wants.

She added that being in Canada would make her a housewife, a role she thought she is too young for. In her words:

"...When I was doing the send-off dinner, my friends thought," Oh, I was so extra." Honestly, at the back of my mind, I just knew that the kind of life that I want for myself, I can't have it in Canada.

"If I am in Canada, I am going to focus on taking care of the children. But I am too young to tie myself down as a housewife. I am an entrepreneur. I have businesses that I want to do. I have businesses that I am still doing right now..."

Mum's relocation to Nigeria temporary

In the caption of her TikTok post, she noted that the relocation to Nigeria was only temporary, but was important for her and her kids.

"Usually, people move from Nigeria to Canada but I did the reverse.

"This is a temporary move while I put my businesses in place but it’s an important move for my well being as well as the babies."

Watch her video below:

Mum's return to Nigeria elicits reactions

Zim naija wife diaries🇨🇦 said:

"We are suffering wo, but I have my Digital business so I work form home but I feel for those who do 9-5 I can't . My business has been helping me."

Life with Ify said:

"I moved my kids back too. Now I'm at peace, I have 2 nannies, my kiddies are in school and we are all happy."

Adaoma 🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Mom of 2 if I should give birth again I’m going back to Nigeria 😂 I can’t come and kpi myself."

CookwithNimah said:

"Valid valid valid, Canada is not for the weak especially as a family without stable live in help . Everything falls almost on the mum , impact your health, creativity etc. it is well."

Babyturban.co said:

"Raising kids is never easy anywhere, if you’re moving back to Nigeria be ready to have all the resources you need for life. Stable electricity, access to good food, enough spending money for upkeep."

Àdèbánkè 🇨🇦 said:

"Once you have the financial capability you will be comfortable in Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple who lived in the United States for 35 years had relocated to Nigeria only to return abroad.

Lady returns to old job in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria to resume her old job after two years in the UK.

The lady documented her return to her former workplace, capturing how familiar faces welcomed her. She returned to the same desk she used to occupy before she left Nigeria.

Speaking on her reason for leaving the UK and returning to the country, she hinted to her followers with a song that her happiness mattered to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng