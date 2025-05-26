UK Visa: Nigerian Man Offers Ex-wife N7.9m After Abandoning Her and Their Children For 6 Years
- A Nigerian lady has shared how her ex-husband paid her N7.9 million after abandoning her and their children
- The woman said she had moved to the UK alongside her children and that her husband abandoned them
- She said she struggled to take care of the children alone before her husband wanted to be in their lives after six years, so she charged her money
