A Nigerian man's joy knew no bounds after his wife unexpectedly filled his car's tank with fuel worth N75k

Grateful for his wife's gesture, the overjoyed man caused a scene at a filling station as he hailed her

The drama the couple created at the filling station was caught on camera and amused many people online

A Nigerian man made a scene with his wife at a filling station after she bought him fuel worth N75k.

Blown away by his wife's unexpected act, the man put his hands in the air as he kept hyping and praising her.

In a video posted on Facebook by Innocent Tino, the man kept repeating what his wife did and even gave her a salute.

The woman took in her husband's praises and, funnily, dramatised the moment by barking orders at him and the fuel attendant.

"Full am! Na me dey run am," the woman told the fuel attendant while posing with pride.

The couple's dramatic display elicited heartwarming reactions on social media.

Couple's display at filling station stirs reactions

Divine Favour said:

"Marry ur friend, finish. So lovely, I hope say no be the more u look, the less u see ooo! My gender, strong ooo! 🤣."

Akomolafe Oluwatosin said:

"Nah my gender u dey used to play like that 🤣🤣bro till u get home before you know the different between Borrow and Gift."

Chomzy Grace said:

"Hmmmm no hmmmmm I get to say, in your expenses I will pay you double 😜."

Joyce Jackson said:

"I hope his ATM is with him 🤣😆, if not he will stand there and receive alert 🤣😆, fear women ooo."

Lilian Chioma Ikeanyi said:

"I don laugh tire 😂 🤣 😭 thanks for dropping update.

"My husband's birthday is fast approaching and I've been thinking of many ways to surprise him.

"Can't wait to embarrass him with plenty gifts and money 🤪."

Olasunkanmi Oyesile said:

"Lol 😆 Na your money she still use buy am, women always spent money from the money you gave them you won't even know."

Omo Odion said:

"The kind places wey she say make the Man carry her go eh...The Man begin regret....from Akpakpava to oluku."

Ranny Bliss said:

"When she go ask you where you drive go wey make fuel finish in two days you go know😹😹😹😹.

"Anything from women get K-leg."

Woman fills husband's car tank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had bought fuel to fill her husband's car tank for the first time.

The woman shared proof of her action via a video and explained the reason behind her social media post. In the video, a fuel station attendant was seen putting fuel into the car's tank.

The woman then showed the car's dashboard to indicate the fuel tank was full. In the video, the woman said she recorded the action because it was her first time filling her husband’s car fuel tank. She said she was recording it because her husband would ask her what she brought to the table.

