A Nigerian woman celebrated herself over what she did for her husband.

She narrated how she filled her husband’s car tank with fuel and shared the evidence on social media.

In the video shared by @persongirlfriend on TikTok, a fuel station attendant was seen putting fuel into the car tank.

The attendant filled the car tank with fuel and closed it.

The woman then showed the car's dashboard to indicate the fuel tank was full.

In the video, the woman said she recorded the action because it was her first time filling her husband’s car fuel tank.

She said she was recording it because her husband would ask her what she brought to the table.

The woman said:

“First time I full tank for my husband, I record am before he go ask me what I bring to the table.”

Her video sparked mixed reactions, as many who came across it shared their opinions about her action.

Some queried her for recording what she did for her husband.

@josef_akabueze said:

"If your husband began to record all the things he's doing for you ehnn. Davido go use am sing song."

@solutionman3 said:

"But if na man do that 4u . he will never record it."

Multi Georgee said:

"Make I go show my wife."

@Ella James said:

"Na full tank I Dey always buy. Single life for port harcourt don tire me."

@Paradise said:

"Pls don't film safety first it is unsafe."

@Victoriatherealtor said:

"Incase e mouth dy sharp when we dy argue I go just flash the video for e face."

@QUEEN PRECIOUS said:

"Am single and searching. I'm tired of being single. I no fit hide am again."

@chinny said:

"E reach to record o,one time I renovated one of our flat a tenant packed out from,,,one day he come dey ask me how have I ever helped him I maddd."

@Anthony Godwin said:

"Na so i rent my housey babe the tell me say she no like as i the arrange her house say i don turn family man say make i no buy young boys chairs."

Lady narrates how she helped husband

In a related story, a lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking.

She revealed that while they were dating, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband.

