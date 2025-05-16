Nigerian music legend 2baba and his new wife Natasha Osawaru have ignited reactions online following their recent outing

The Africna Queen hitmaker and his woman were earlier seen in lush restaurant as they enjoyed their sumptuous meal together

Following that, a video revealed that the two went on to board an economy flight to their new destination, triggering reactions online

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia populalry known as 2baba has caused a buzz online alongside his new wife Natasha Osawaru.

In a video recently making the rounds on the internet, the singer and Edo state lawmaker were intially spotted in a restaurant.

2baba and new wife Natasha spotted on econmy flight. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The two ate separate plates of spaghetti with a platter of animal protein set before them. The video captured a tender moment when Osawaru lent in to plant a kiss on 2baba's cheek, followed by the pair clinking their wine glasses in a celebratory toast.

A second video followed, showing when the couple boarded an economy flight. The vidoe behind the camera that them could be heard hailing newly weds with got many talking online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to 2baba and Natasha’s videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

demrskekula said:

"He is already looking bored of her😂 Next!!"

dahcoochiehub said:

"This lady truly get many faces oo 😮😮 I used to think it’s cruise comments until I started looking at her very well! She truly have different faces and it’s d€€p. Our legend is gone."

iamizu_frank101 said:

"Many faced Natasha 😂😂, she gets different faces for different occasions."

chidimma_patty said:

"I hate that I have to say this but this is not the face I saw earlier this week 😭😭😭."

dahcoochiehub sad:

"This lady truly get many faces oo 😮😮 I used to think it’s cruise comments until I started looking at her very well! She truly have different faces and it’s d€€p. Our legend is gone."

chidimma_patty said:

"I hate that I have to say this but this is not the face I saw earlier this week 😭😭😭."

uyimide_a said:

"Shame Dey catch me anytime I see their post don’t know why😂😢."

daxzzed wrote:

"I’m yet to see someone that can hold camera steady for us to really see this lady’s face well cos I keep seeing different face."

realopeolofin said:

"It’s how people always ignore her for me 😂😂and they go on to greet 2baba …boya she get mark of ikorira cos davido did same thing then dbanj too."

ifu2996 said:

"Sometimes this aunty go old, sometimes she go young.. Na signs of ogbanje oooh... Make una carry am go deliverance sharpely before she go turn to bobrisky one day😒🙄... Nee Idibia u can talk to us you know 😕."

jacksonchristianah wrote:

"2Face don collect manuscripts from Portable because baba no wan leave us alone 😂😂."

2baba weds new lover Natasha after split with ex-wife Annie. Credit: @official2baba, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes. The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng