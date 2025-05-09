A brilliant Nigerian boy performed excellently well in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The boy is a student of Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, where he prepared for the examination

According to information sent to the Legit.ng by the school, Gbore Oluwaferanmi scored 433 marks in aggregates

A Nigerian boy has been praised by his school due to how well he performed in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME.

The boy did so well in the four subjects he wrote that his school referred to him as a champion.

The brilliant kid is identified as Gbore Oluwaferanmi, Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State.

According to the result which was sent to Legit.ng by the school, Gbore is a science student and he took four subjects.

The subjects he took include physics, English Language, chemistry and biology.

A breakdown of Gbore's result shows that he scored 98 marks in physics, 90 in chemistry, 76 in English language and 80 in biology. His total marks come to 344.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, the school said Gbore was happy and enthusiastic about his result.

The school says Gbore appreciated the teachers who took time to prepare him for the examination.

According to the school, it has teachers who worked hard to prepare their students to do well in examinations such as JAMB UTME.

The school said:

"He was very enthusiastic and thanked God for his success. He appreciated the hard work and efforts of his teachers. Greater Tomorrow International College has committed and diligent staff who go the extra mile to teach students all concepts of their external examinations. The school has different academic programs that adequately prepare students for the exams."

Is the 2025 JAMB result out?

JAMB has released the statistical analysis of the 2025 UTME, which was taken by 1,955,069 candidates.

Candidates can access their results through their phones by sending “RESULT” in an SMS to 55019 or 66019.

However, it has to be with the phone number which the candidates used to register for the examination.

The result can also be checked through the JAMB's website.

