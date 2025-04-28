Mixed reactions have trailed the message a young man received from his security man on WhatsApp

A young man, identified as @pezzy_main, has shared the message he received from his security man after he travelled.

According to @pezzy_main, he was away for about a week when the security man sent him a voice message on WhatsApp.

Content of security man's voice message

In the voice message, the security man, who struggled with English, told the young man he misses him and threatened to travel if he didn't return.

He added that everyone in the vicinity misses the young man and begged him to return. His voice message read in part:

"...Sir, I miss you o. If you no come back, me I go travel o. If you no dey, this our street, the place is very dry. We are missing you, most especially me. Who go give me small, small change to buy food?

"Abeg, help me come back."

The security man's message sent social media users into a frenzy.

Listen to the voice note below:

Reactions trail gateman's voice note

bigconfiy said:

"Just imagine say you helper travel for 1 week😂😂😂 Oga Abeg go back house."

VIBEZ_WITH_DONALD* said:

"These people are just so selfless when they really like you. they are very nice and friendly."

Just me😪😩 said:

"Cause if you nor de this our street the thing!! is the thing is veryyyyyyyy down😹😹help me come back."

Nnamani Amanda said:

"Our compound gateman called pls I should come back, say na me dey give am food and foodstuffs say he dey miss me abi the food😂.to be sincer I'm not coming bk but I really miss him bec he is good."

christianaeke said:

"Oga why you sef carry the security man small small change travel?"

Emmyspecial said:

"Naso ah dey pray when ah dey work for one judge that year. if oga travel like this, the children dey too put eyes for fuel wey ah dey buy."

Finest blackie💕 said:

"That part got me Abeg help me come back."

successfulgina2 said:

"This your security get many things to tell u Oo Buh English nor gree am."

