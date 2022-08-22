A Nigerian lady, Temitope Akinrimisi, has shared the messages her gateman sent to her on WhatsApp

The gateman fell deeply in love with her and poured out his feelings for her on the messaging app

Temitope said she doesn't feel safe at home anymore because she never expected her gateman to fall in love with her

A Nigerian lady identified as Temitope Akinrimisi has cried out on Twitter after her gateman professed his love for her.

Temitope said she was really surprised to receive love messages on WhatsApp from her gateman.

In the chats she shared on Twitter, the gateman said he had admired her for a long time and could no longer keep the feelings to himself.

Gateman professes love for lady Photo Credit: Temitope Akinrimisi

Source: Twitter

He pleaded with her to give him a chance and ignore the fact that he was a gateman.

Sharing screenshots of their chats on Twitter, Temi said:

"My gate man legit told me he has feelings for me. I don’t even feel safe anymore."

Twitter users share their thoughts

However, reacting to the conversation, some people marvelled over the gateman's applaudable use of English. He also wrote in a manner people described as 'mathematical' language.

Blest 2Reign said:

"If he wrote that himself, tell him to resign, get another apartment for both of you and marry him. He is not a gateman. He is your husband. A little push and a small opportunity presented to him will make him an enviable personality. Don’t ignore!"

Core Whale wrote:

"This man is versed in mathematics. Hence, he is very educated. If she invests a little in him, he will give her that true love that they always seek. See true love for this generation. Omo."

Maria Aduba reacted:

"I can only imagine the effort it took him to compose that romantic love message."

Omo Ola remarked:

"Can’t believe this guy na gateman wow very fluent and bold I tap from his boldness and courage. Girlie better give a lil chance a see if he worth it cos I believe he can’t be a gateman forever this one get dream I swear wow such a brilliant man."

Jackreece commented:

"You're so lucky. Your gateman sounds like a graduate and for him to summon that courage and express himself kudos to him. Don't waste much time if you like him give him a chance who knows Husband can come from anywhere forget the fact that he was your gateman."

Source: Legit.ng