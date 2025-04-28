A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how a passenger fell asleep inside a bus and refused to wake up when tapped

In a video which has attracted many reactions on TikTok, the passenger was seen sleeping deeply in the front seat

The driver tapped him repeatedly until he finally woke up to the relief of other passengers in the bus

Reactions have trailed a video showing the moment a passenger fell asleep in a commercial bus.

In a TikTok video, which has received a lot of comments, the passenger was seen in the front seat of the vehicle.

The lady said the passenger scared everyone. Photo credit: TikTok/@yellowpawpaw_4.

The video was posted by Yellow Pawpaw, who wondered why the man was not waking up when he was being tapped.

She said she and other passengers expressed fears when the sleeping passenger was not waking up.

She wrote:

"The driver kept tapping him to wake up, but he wouldn't. My heart was racing fast."

In the end, the passenger finally woke up after the driver kept tapping him and calling up him to stop sleeping.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as passenger sleeps off inside bus

@memphispaul2018 said:

"The moment he woke up, I go just shout "Owa o" Koju maribi."

@achalugo said:

"Lagos is so dramatic. You have to be emotionally, physically and mentally ready before going out in Lagos."

@Gloss queen said:

"Am I the only one who heard the boy in the background."

@nourish0147 said:

"Na only me hear “Alaye connect” and the man woke up?"

@APRILTHRIFT IN GBAGADA said:

"See as everybody calm inside bus. I for don fake call ,come down. I no sabi write statement."

@Vicky berry said:

"Na ny brother in law be this. That guy Dey sleep he fit sleep Ontop water."

@Big Ay said:

"Thank God you guys no see police for road."

@BBWT said:

"I don run drop….nothing consign me with video…….usain bolt sef no go fit run reach me."

@Arianna said:

"Someone wey you suppose give resounding lasp you come dey shout alaye! the person wey him Aye don disconnected."

@DACHSHUND PUPPIES said:

This same happened to my bro first time I went to his house. He came back from an outing with friends gave me money to buy food four us. I came with food, start waking him up bro looks dead. I ran to his neighbour's because it was a shared flat. They started laughing at me and said, "nah so him dey sleep" I stayed up all night always checking his heartbeat, lol..some people dey sleep sha."

@JULY4th said:

"You still Dey wait till he wake up Abi don’t worry you will write statement."

