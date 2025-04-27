An oyinbo man has stirred massive lovely reactions among Nigerians online as he showed off his wife

Speaking about having a pretty Nigerian wife, the American man funnily said that he had the best pick

Many people said that his wife is lucky to have a handsome and young white man for a husband and not an older partner

A white man who married a Nigerian lady has joined the "nothing do my shoulder" trend.

The trend has become so popular among Nigerians as people raised their shoulders to boast of their achievements.

The oyinbo man praises his wife online.

Popular TikTok shoulder trend

Among people who have joined the trend recently was Obi Cubana's adopted son, who claimed to be the billionaire's next of kin, thereby sparking a reaction from his father.

In the oyinbo man's video, he walked out with a proud gait as he went towards his car.

He stopped in the parking lot and said:

"Nothing do my shoulder, I just remember say I carry eye go market marry better Naija babe."

The man calls his wife a fine woman.

White man spoke Pidgin

Before he said those words, he and his wife danced to the trend's song. He tried hard to speak Pidgin English.

A few people in the couple's comment section said that the man must have practised many times before he could say those words.

Using pidgin further, the man warned people who had been dragging his wife for their interracial marriage. He called himself a "full package".

The couple's page (@price_gopeh) shared the lovely and funny video.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Miss_jay said:

"Swear say no be you give him caption."

Oladimeji said:

"Just pretend say you broke for like 1 week she go run."

Petite lily said:

"This man practice this word like 100 times."

APRIL 6TH said:

"Oyibo man wey gallant approved and sealed by me and Nigerian government."

Cali-jay said:

"Em speech come be like when tiktok they interpret caption…. U get better eye oyibo."

SAY HEY TO TIFE said:

"E be like say I go wait for my American prince o make I leave sodiq for una."

Elladub said:

"Na husband weh de cover and support and defend his wife we go marry."

Shuga said:

"E reach to do shakara ooo, Oyibo wey different from other Oyibo."

Honeyplum said:

"This actually crack me up ur husband try with the pigin aje him come still fine again. God bless ur union my woman."

karidofgoodlife said:

"Na your wife wrote this caption o. I no gree na you write am oyibo."

Luvmimiya said:

"People wey wan marry ancestors go soon enter comment section. Aaron sha carry eye enter market!!!

Another Nigerian lady and white lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a Nigerian lady and her oyinbo man in a place of worship caught people's attention online.

The lady, known on TikTok as @phavy003, posted the video with a simple caption wishing everyone a happy day.

