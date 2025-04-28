A 400 level female student is one of the over two million candidates who registered to take part in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination

The undergraduate said she was tired of pleasing people and mentioned the course her brother had chosen for her

She said she could no longer cope with her current course of study and urged people not to judge her

A female student, who is in her fourth year in school, has informed netizens on TikTok that she decided to write the 2025 JAMB examination.

The 400 level student shared a video supposedly of how she got to her JAMB exam venue and briefly displayed her examination slip.

The slip showed her exam venue was at Afe Babalola Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) Centre 2 in Ekiti state. She said she was tired of being a people pleaser. Words layered on her video read:

"Presently in 400level buh decided to write JAMB this yea again cos I'm tired of pleasing people..."

Why 400 level student rewrote UTME

On her reason for retaking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the young lady said it was because she could no longer cope with the course her brother chose for her to study after four years.

She appealed to people not to judge her. She wrote:

"Writing Jamb again cos I can no longer cope with the Course My Brother Chose for me, don’t judge me i had no option then."

When someone in the comment section asked about her course of study, the lady said it is chemistry.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as some people condemned her decision to retake the JAMB exam.

JAMB exam candidate's post stirs reactions

Josh said:

"You can simply just finish this course since you’re already in 400 level then with “direct entry”. You can study any course in the world you want to study without jamb."

Giftxoxo said:

"Better Dey there …when u finish u go knw say no be by course u read 😂😂😂I studied environmental biology but I want to work at oil and gas now."

sharonoflagossss said:

"People keep saying she shouldn’t do it, even tho it might be a lie. Sometimes being a people pleaser can cause you to start loosing yourself."

a_lady_existing said:

"Ohkkkkk I found someone with same situation as mine! Slight difference though 😊❤️we will be fine."

Badbxch🙂‍↔️❤️ said:

"Don’t try it 😹 you we now waste 4 years it’s too much girl 🥹400level you’re almost done now."

✨ThePrettyNurse✨ said:

"Don’t abandon the first one … if the carry over no pass 5 then clear it and collect the certificate … if e pass 5 pls run."

Sammy said:

"Baby get the first degree and do your masters. It will be easier to do another degree again without writing jamb.. You should have access to this information instead of making a other mistake."

Excel D Mc 🥸 said:

"You didn’t like the course but you waited till 400L 😂😂😂 tell us how many carryover."

