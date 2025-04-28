A Nigerian girl who wrote the 2025 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) has cried out after facing challenges with her subjects' questions

The girl, who was writing for the 3rd time, said that most of the things that came out were not what she had prepared for

As JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) commenced its nationwide examination, a lady shared the message she got from her sister, who wrote the exam.

The lady asked her sister how her examination went, and she received an audio filled with lamentation.

Lady laments over JAMB questions in viral WhatsApp voice note: Photo: Ekaterina Goncharova via Getty Images, JAMb, TikTok/@stellabrownskin Lady's photo for illustration only.

Source: UGC

2025 JAMB questions experience

In a video by @stellabrownskin on TikTok, the lady shared the full audio of the JAMB candidate on TikTok as she lamented about her horrible experience.

The video was captioned:

“POV: You asked your sister how was JAMB. This is her 3rd time writing. Which kind generation be this?”

In the voice note, her sister said:

“How JAMB ke? I come out of exam hall, I look up, look down, I shake my head.”

She complained that what she read didn’t come out in the exams and expressed how she felt about her result.

Her words:

“If I get 50, I go thank God, cos everything I read, nothing come outside.”

Lady shares her JAMB experience. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt. Photo for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

Boy caught for exam malpractice at JAMB centre

In the voice note, the lady’s sister also shared how one of the candidates was caught for exam malpractice.

She said:

“Thm catch malpractice. Them snap the boy. Them say them carry am dey go Abuja. If you talk? Omo ehnn.”

In the chats, the lady’s sister stated that she was going to attend polytechnic instead of university.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares sister’s JAMB experience

Many Nigerians shared their thoughts after listening to the interesting voice note she sent to her sister.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@_Thatslimgal_ said:

"She said ready your money. This girl is funny."

@sayheytohappiness said:

"If she get 50 she go thank God."

Amara said:

"omo eee tough guy. nah timbo timbo I do the jamb I wrote before simple ooo Jesus and nah nursing we won study now. jamb ooooooo."

Henrietta said:

"Better go learn tailor ,wicked sister."

mayana_interiors.ng said:

"This girl is funny. Abeg make she pass o."

Kike said:

"I go enter poly."

In a related story, a girl who went to write her UTME in Lagos was declared missing by her family members, and after two days, she was found outside Lagos.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

Source: Legit.ng