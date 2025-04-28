Some Nigerians who took the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) have shared their experiences

While some were taking it for the first time, others who had taken it before also shared their latest experiences

The responses varied after the experiences of the candidates were shared on social media, as the exam trended

As JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) commenced its nationwide examination, some candidates shared their experiences.

Many who wrote the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) took to social media to express their thoughts about the examination.

Some shared their experiences with loved ones who posted them online.

Legit.ng compiled five experiences from 2025 JAMB candidates.

1. Girl laments questions after 3rd JAMB attempt

A Nigerian girl who wrote the 2025 UTME cried out after facing challenges with her subjects' questions.

The girl, who was writing for the 3rd time, said that most of the things that came out were not what she had prepared for.

Many Nigerians shared their thoughts after listening to the interesting voice note she sent to her sister

She said:

“How JAMB ke? I come out of exam hall, I look up, look down, I shake my head.”

2. Science student dances over JAMB exam

A Nigerian girl who wrote the 2025 UTME danced joyfully on TikTok after writing the exams.

The girl shared what she noticed about the questions as she shared her advice for those yet to write.

Her viral post sparked mixed reactions as some hailed her while others told her to wait till she saw her results.

She said:

"To those writing jamb. It’s fine don’t stress too much. The questions are easy. I wrote today and I’m a testament. Just relax and pray. I was waiting for today to paste this drafts cause I know my God will never fail. The joy.”

3. JAMB candidate shares advice after UTME

A Nigerian lady, Comfort Nice, who took the 2025 JAMB examination on April 26, 2025, shared some tips to those who had yet to write.

Comfort noted that students taking JAMB must not rush but should calm down when going into the exam.

According to her, there is a need for students to prepare well and also to pray if they intend to pass the examination.

She said:

“I just wrote jamb today and these are my candid advice for those that have not written and those that are probably willing to write next year. Make sure you read to understand, don't just read or cram, understand what you are reading and put them to practice."

4. 15-year-old JAMB candidate cries after exam

A Nigerian teenager who wrote the 2025 UTME cried out after facing challenges with her subjects' questions.

The girl said that she could not attempt her questions well, as most of the things that came out were not what she had prepared.

Many Nigerians consoled her with their terrible JAMB experiences and how they still passed when their results were released.

The student also said she got frustrated with the body odour of the candidate sitting beside her. She said she was no longer interested in studying medicine and surgery again in the university.

The teenager mentioned that she was to change her course to either microbiology or biochemistry.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

