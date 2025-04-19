Actress Alice Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding to her Tanzanian heartthrob Juma Jux has since become the toast of social media, with celebrities gracing the occasion in style

Priscilla Ojo's wedding has also become a hot topic across social media platforms, and a man who didn't like Iyabo Ojo from afar said he has repented

Speaking on why he changed his perception towards Iyabo Ojo, the man noted one highlight of Priscilla's traditional wedding

A dad and a political economist, Bode Gbore, has hailed actress Iyabo Ojo for "allowing" her ex-husband, Mr Ademidun Ojo, to dance with his daughter, Priscilla Ojo, at her traditional wedding.

Bode, who said he disliked Iyabo from afar but has now repented, attributed his change of perception towards Iyabo to her showing a higher character at her daughter's wedding.

Bode noted that being a good or bad person has nothing to do with one's gender.

According to Bode, many women would not have done what Iyabo did to her ex-husband by consenting to him sharing in his daughter's joy despite how their past relationship panned out.

While admitting he does not know the specifics of Iyabo's past marriage with Mr Ademidun, he applauded Iyabo's conduct at the wedding, urging people to join in amplifying such a good display when it is shown. Bode's post on Facebook read:

"I have to repent for not liking IYABO OJO from afar!

"I may not know the details of her past marriage, but this wedding shows a different woman from what so many other women would do.

"You see, being good or being bad, is not genderized.

"It is personal.

"To have given a day of joy to this father and his daughter, on a day that, being IYABO OJO, should have meant a show of power and influence against her ex-Husband, it shows a higher character.

"It is possible that this father did not walk away as many might have thought. It is possible that he might have stopped his Wife from attaining IYABO OJO. And there's nothing wrong with that. What he wants, is what he wants!

"But, we are here now, and she has displayed a higher character.

"I applaud her.

"When we see a good person, let us amplify their goodness."

Reacting to Bode's post, a netizen, Xtina Kalu, wrote:

"We love to give such men opportunities but those irresponsible ones will choose to deny themselves such privileges."

