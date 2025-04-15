A Port Harcourt-based lady has shown netizens how she dealt with her former boyfriend who threatened her with her private videos

The daring lady showed up at his abode with police officers and took back PS5 and three other things she got him when the going was good

She noted that they dated for a year and 10 months and highlighted the dirty things he did in the course of their relationship

A Nigerian lady stormed her ex-boyfriend's house with police officers and retrieved the items she bought for him when they dated.

The Port Harcourt-based lady, @unknown220067, posted a video on TikTok showing the moment she and the officers got to her ex's abode and took back the items.

Lady accuses ex of threatening her

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend threatened her with her private videos he had taken without her consent, and she had to show strength by pulling the move she did. She wrote:

"My ex threatened me with my private videos he took without my consent so I show say we no dey cry for here.

"I go collect everything wey I buy. My second name na stubbornness."

She further said she had also fed her ex-lover, whom she accused of being unfaithful while they dated for a year and 10 months, adding that he had also taken private photos of other ladies without their consent and sent them to his friends.

The lady vowed to get his friends arrested as well.

"Cry kwa for weitin.

"Na hk you pick me? No be relationship of 1year and 10month and I have been feeding you since, all you do is invite girls over, snap them without they consent and share to your friends, even if you hide, I sabi your friends house ooo everybody go enter jail 😂😂 my mom didn’t raise a weak girl."

Things lady retrieved from her ex's house

She flaunted the gold earrings, police wristwatch and PS5 she retrieved from her ex's house.

In another video, she said that she took back the PS5, JBL speaker, gold earrings and police wristwatch she got him. She also got him arrested.

Watch the video below:

Lady's action generates mixed reactions online

EllaBassey said:

"Matters like this even for midnight wake me make i accompany u."

Mozambique said:

"Bro to bro No allow woman do things for you."

GUMMY_ BEAR said:

"If na man do am now...na another case."

verybigshaq said:

"Collecting gifts from a woman Is something I'll never do."

Chibuzo said:

"That PS5 needs a new home. You need a new man?"

LotaChukwu said:

"Where una dey see girls wey dey buy PS 5 for man?"

Santiago_gadgets said:

"I love this shey all the women here are supporting her cause she took back her stuffs...sharp o....men own still dey come...most women na kukuma almajiri dem."

zachsman_gbayi said:

"If na guy do this one now na different thing we go hear."

Ewere said:

"You for use same police delete your private videos first and every forwarded and saved."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady and her friends stormed her ex-boyfriend's house and retrieved things she bought for him when they dated.

Lady retrieves car from her ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had collected back the car she gave her ex-boyfriend two years after they broke up.

The lady opened up about why she left the car with her ex years after their relationship crashed and showed people the messy state of the whip when it was retrieved.

"...You know when you love someone you help them out. And then when we broke up, I didn't want to be a sh*itty person or make his life harder. I still wanted him to be able to get to work you know and have his own livelihood..." she wrote.

