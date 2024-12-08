A video of a lady and her friends taking back all she got for her former boyfriend has caused a stir online

One of the lady's friends, who accompanied her to retrieve the items, said he was a cheating boyfriend

Some people commended the ladies for following their friend to get back the items, while others frowned at it

A Nigerian lady and her friends stormed her former boyfriend's abode to retrieve the things she got him during their relationship.

The lady's friend, @kwin.berry, shared a video showing how she and others took a bike to the man's place.

She went to retrieve the items with her friends. Photo Credit: @kwin.berry

@kwin.berry, who said the guy was a cheat, advised ladies to do like her friend, noting that it is not only men who take back what they got their ex-girlfriends when the relationship ends.

@kwin.berry's video captured one of the ladies buying a sack bag, which was later filled with undisclosed items retrieved from their friend's ex-lover.

One of the ladies displayed a hands-free hoverboard retrieved from the man.

Mixed reactions trail the ladies' action

BossQueen said:

"Why will you buy something for your partner just to take it back later…. Imagine if our parents start taking back things they bought for us."

Tina🥹💕 said:

"I first think say na play 😔💔… anyhow e be I go still dey spoil my babe the boy na my life."

_CHRIS🧸❤️ said:

"Nice😂 So guys can peacefully collect the phone they got you back now."

Mellies ✨❤️🥹 said:

"😂 Na so I collect everything I gave my ex I no leave common power bank and iPad self."

:Lol men 💔🤮 said:

"Naso I do one birthday gift give my ex naso the other week the werey tell me say he don lose feelings,he no get better for boys sha."

Adaobi🫥 said:

"Na to go carry bed wey I buy this boy."

Favvy’s kitchen ✅ said:

"I’ve never been so proud of a stranger like this."

