Lady and Friends Storm Her Ex-Boyfriend's House, Takes back Things She Bought Him When They Dated
- A video of a lady and her friends taking back all she got for her former boyfriend has caused a stir online
- One of the lady's friends, who accompanied her to retrieve the items, said he was a cheating boyfriend
- Some people commended the ladies for following their friend to get back the items, while others frowned at it
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady and her friends stormed her former boyfriend's abode to retrieve the things she got him during their relationship.
The lady's friend, @kwin.berry, shared a video showing how she and others took a bike to the man's place.
@kwin.berry, who said the guy was a cheat, advised ladies to do like her friend, noting that it is not only men who take back what they got their ex-girlfriends when the relationship ends.
@kwin.berry's video captured one of the ladies buying a sack bag, which was later filled with undisclosed items retrieved from their friend's ex-lover.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
One of the ladies displayed a hands-free hoverboard retrieved from the man.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trail the ladies' action
BossQueen said:
"Why will you buy something for your partner just to take it back later…. Imagine if our parents start taking back things they bought for us."
Tina🥹💕 said:
"I first think say na play 😔💔… anyhow e be I go still dey spoil my babe the boy na my life."
_CHRIS🧸❤️ said:
"Nice😂 So guys can peacefully collect the phone they got you back now."
Mellies ✨❤️🥹 said:
"😂 Na so I collect everything I gave my ex I no leave common power bank and iPad self."
:Lol men 💔🤮 said:
"Naso I do one birthday gift give my ex naso the other week the werey tell me say he don lose feelings,he no get better for boys sha."
Adaobi🫥 said:
"Na to go carry bed wey I buy this boy."
Favvy’s kitchen ✅ said:
"I’ve never been so proud of a stranger like this."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had reportedly retrieved the kiosk he bought for his girlfriend after she cheated on him.
Man collects items he bought ex-girlfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken back things he bought his girlfriend after she dumped him.
With his friends, the man stormed his ex-girlfriend's home to take back the phone and bags he had given her during their relationship.
One of his friends made a video during their visit to his ex-girlfriend's place and revealed they would get someone to buy the items.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng