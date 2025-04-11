A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video of herself taunting her biological father, whom she closely resembles in appearance

In a video, she questioned why she didn't take after her beautiful mother but bore a resemblance to her father instead

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A funny video posted online showed a Nigerian lady playfully teasing her father about their similar appearance.

The clip showed her jokingly expressing disappointment that she had inherited her father's looks rather than her mother's.

Lady jokingly taunts dad over his appearance Photo credit: @jennyeve247/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tackles dad after taking after his looks

The video was shared by the lady @jennyeve247 on TikTok who captured the exchange between herself and her 80-year-old father.

In the clip, she stood in front of her parents, addressing her father with a funny remark about taking him to court for allowing her to resemble him.

Her rant included hilarious declarations about needing a lawyer and preparing for a court case, all in jest, of course.

"Me to my 80 years old papa. Please I need lawyer. I need to sue my daddy to court for allowing me to look like him and not allowing me to be as pretty as my mum. See am. I will sue you. I need a lawyer. Be ready o. We will meet in court," she told him.

Lady wishes she took after her mother's physical appearance Photo credit: @jennyeve247/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady playfully tackles 80-year-old father

The lady's playful jabs at her father's appearance were met with laughter from TikTok users.

Netizens filled the comments section with their own takes on the situation and shared their similar experiences.

@Samuel Oppong-Mensah said:

"I am the judge in this case. My dear you have to pay your dad for copy rights infringement."

@Delight Kosisochukwu said:

"Me as a lawyer: with due abi duo I no know shaa, but with due respect ma, as a representative of the federal high court the allegation labeled again this gentle man is false accusation because that."

@mayas mama said:

"I also need the lawyer all the boy looks like my mom but me the first daughter look like my dad."

@Pj said:

"Me too I am my dad twin and my mum is very beautiful but I was a daddy's girl before death took him away from me."

@user2633612758061 said:

"Dad's 8s handsome oooo lets see his pictures when he was young. See how beautiful you look cos you look like him."

@Mama Kerena added:

"Papa be like I have nothing to say we’ll definitely meet in court then you go leave my house after judgment has been served."

Watch the video here:

