A Nigerian lady whose boyfriend lost his money to a bad investment shared how she made him happy

The pretty lady secretly set up a cap store for him without telling him till she was done stocking it up

The understanding girlfriend spent millions of naira making the interior of the shop modern and comfy

An understanding girlfriend has helped her lover as she set up a business for him after he lost a fortune.

The lady said she never informed him about her move until she was done putting together a cap store for him.

The lady says she wanted to appreciate him. Photo source: @solutiondave

Source: TikTok

Interior idea for shop

She (@solutiondave) shared a video showing every part of the shop setup. She installed glass in it to give it a modern look.

To ensure the inside is always cool, the lady fixed an AC. The girlfriend employed a carpenter from Owerri to work on the shop's furniture.

She said she did so because she did not want him to have a clue about the surprise she was putting up.

The lady says she did not inform him about her plan. Photo source: @solutiondave

Source: TikTok

Caps in Lagos

To stock up the shop, she flew to Lagos to get different kinds of caps. When she was done, people were marvelled by the interior.

The lady said that her friends and the boyfriend's friends supported her in making everything come out well.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fridaus000 said:

"For her to do this. The guy don do a lot."

—Bukunmi said:

"Na so one girl open barber shop for her boyfriend, at the end of the day the guy talk say the girl na mugu and he broke up with her."

Osasluv asked:

"How much can someone budget for this?"

parfait_vendor_in_enugu said:

"If he ever leave you, me and am personally go get serious issues."

Dfw.peniella said:

"Read her caption 'a token of appreciation for all you have done' if u like no do anything …dey find who go open cap store for you."

Joshua Johnson said:

"All the pained ladies shouting I can never do this for my man hope say una see as the girl dey fly first class,she no be una mate atall."

Sisi_nene said:

"You guys saying you can never, you do realise for a lady to do this she has benefited way more than this from him. Even if he messes up nothing still spoil cause them don try for each other."

tt_allure said:

"So proud of him for making you do this for him… means he has done so much.. bless you and bless him."

Another girlfriend surprised boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend with the expensive gifts she bought him on his sign-out day. The gifts she gave him included a 50-litre gallon of fuel and N200,000 cash.

She also gave him leather shoes, a cake, and a greeting card to celebrate him. The moment he received the gift was captured in a video shared by @smilyns_surprise on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng