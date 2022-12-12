A lady has shared the dirty things she found in a car she had given out to her boyfriend when they dated

Following their breakup two years ago, the lady collect back her whip from her now ex-boyfriend

The kindhearted lady has also opened up on why she allowed the car to stay that long with him before retrieving it

A lady sparked a debate on social media platform TikTok after sharing the trash she saw in her car which had been with her ex-boyfriend.

Via her TikTok handle @dishy.fox she gave a view of its interior, revealing that mold was growing at three different locations in it.

Subsequent scenes of her clip showed the car wearing a much cleaner look which she stated took three hours of cleaning and scrubbing.

"It took me three hours to take out the trash out of the car."

Why it took two years in retrieving the car

It is noteworthy that the car was retrieved two years after they broke up. When netizens asked why it took so long to retrieve, she made a new video to explain:

"When we were together, his car broke down. I was just trying to be a nice person, bigger girlfriend... Help him out.

"You know when you love someone you help them out. And then when we broke up, I didn't want to be a sh*itty person or make his life harder. I still wanted him to be able to get to work you know and have his own livelihood.

"That's why he had it for a year after we broke up..."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

tatum said:

"Go to home depo and rent the hand cleaner like it uses water and soap and it works wonders on dirty seats."

Relichunter37814 said:

"Your gonna have to have it detailed hun, but you can sue him for the cost and recoup your money."

Sarah said:

"I am both extremely passive aggressive and petty. The way I'd make that car SHINE and I'd mod it and make it look stunning and post it."

Wind S said:

"Giiiirl, please tell me you weren’t still paying the insurance for this? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️I would’ve called them & say that my exbf STOLE my car."

sav said:

"That’s just embarrassing on his part idk what he thought he was doing."

Isaac Pando said:

"As a detailer, I would be itching to start work on that car. Take it to a professional and I promise 99.9% of the mess/stains are gone."

