A Nigerian man got people talking after sharing the unexpected response he got from a lady whom he sent money to.

He shared screenshots of their conversations where the lady begged him for N15,000 to complete her money for medicine.

In an X post by @ibukun_xi, the man showed the receipt after transferring the money he sent to her.

Her response after seeing the receipt was “T”.

Reactions trail lady’s unexpected response to money sent

Many who came across the post advised him on what he should have done to the lady for her response.

@47kasz said:

"I go report the transaction. I don’t mind getting court order of 120k to get that 15k back. E better make person Rob me than telling me T for thanks."

@HyperDrive001 said:

"LOL, I will never help that person again in this life or the next. Some people are just very unappreciative. They forget that they might still need help in the future, and how you respond to a helping hand matters. If someone gives me 1 dollar ehn I go won use thank you finish the person."

@Ada_nnaya3 said:

"This is normal nau. Thought we all knew slangs??"

@It_Chioma said:

"This is just foolish and anyone defending this is mad. You can type full epistle to beg for money but can't type in full to say a simple THANK YOU. A very rubbish behavior."

@TheToff_said:

"Once dem don plaster you “my love” during a random chat. Just know they’re watering the ground for billing. Dem no say most guys head no dey correct again after that phrase."

@kayzywizzzy said:

"After seeing the “T for thanks” i will blocker her, report the transaction, tell her parent the kind of daughter she is, print the chat and post all over her street."

@hoylumeeday said:

"I fit waste ₦500k on top Lawyer, Police report, Court order, EFCC, CBN just to retrieve back the ₦15k."

@ugo_himself said:

"On God the person will come back. I will do like it is nothing and the person will come back when she needs it the most i will show her the money and use it for something irrelevant."

