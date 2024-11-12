A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share the WhatsApp text she received from a man she was in a talking stage in Abuja

She said she decided to give love a chance in Abuja and they had only begun talking for two days when he sent her the message

Mixed reactions trailed the request he made to her on WhatsApp, with some netizens taking a swipe at Abuja men

A pretty lady, @cindyamor24, has posted the WhatsApp message she got from her Abuja talking stage.

@cindyamor24 shared the message on TikTok with the caption: "Can u imagine?🤦‍♀️what's this?"

She wondered why he would send her such. Photo Credit: @cindyamor24

According to @cindyamor24, she decided to give love a chance it was only two days into the talking stage with the man.

In the message, the man said he just fumigated his house and was hoping he could spend the weekend at her place. He further begged that he would just send three days.

"Bab I just fumigated my house, can I come spend the weekend at ur place?" he wrote.

It appeared she replied him and her response did not sit well with him, leading to his next text:

"But u told me you stay alone (with angry emojis)."

Netizens react to lady's post

Chrisbella said:

"No gree ooo na him car he dey sleep since the werey no get house."

brosjet said:

"If na woman now e go normal. With ur belle like fish wey get dropsy."

Makaty Ex said:

"Omo so this thing wey them de talk about Abuja men na true 😂 I be think say na joke ohh."

elo_suprises23 said:

"Person wey get money to fumigate suppose get money to lodge abeg."

Doris said:

"Abuja guys ehhn, the first thing they will ask you is, do you stay alone?"

ODOGWU said:

"Tot this stuff we're just made up so it's true, 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Abuja guys no level at all."

ButafIy said:

"They actually swear for Abuja men with their HIV blokos."

