A Nigerian lady who was having issues with her boyfriend and refused to talk to him for days shared his unexpected message

The lady shared the voice note she got from him on WhatsApp, where he shared how he had been faring

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the man’s message to his girlfriend

A Nigerian lady shared what her boyfriend did after they refused to talk to each other for days.

The lady shared that she had an issue with her boyfriend, and he sent her an unexpected message online.

Lady who refused to speak with boyfriend shares voice note she got from him. Photo: @jdees07

Source: TikTok

In a video by @jdees07 on TikTok, the lady played a recording of the voice note he sent on WhatsApp.

He stated that since she had refused to talk to him, he had been enjoying himself.

His words:

“I just like as you dey suffer. You no wan drop your steeze message me…As you just dey suffer, me sef dey enjoy.”

The man told her how he made a smoothie and enjoyed herself, while she refused to talk to him.

She captioned the video:

“POV: You and your boyfriend had issues and you guys did not talk for days. Na me wey teach am how to do smoothie I blame.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s boyfriend’s message

As the lady shared the voice note, many who heard it shared their thoughts on what the man said.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Phayvor said:

"Next thing I saw on my DM was “come and carry your Temu from my house o”. Apparently, he ordered things for me & it got delivered amidst the quarrel."

@Precious Queen said:

"My own no fit stay a day without calling me if we quarrel nah me self go stay days without calling him. If I no gree pick d werey him go come my house stay around till I come back from work come give Me warning to pick him call if I pick d call him go come tell me sorry still give me Money join ontop kwa him go still call me small pikin."

@Endshortmen said:

"If na me I go ask am wetin concern me."

@Merluxryfurnitures said:

"My own babe go Dey call me for video call make I Dey see the good food wey he Dey order online Dey chop after the call he no go drop one message."

@OD BEADS IN PORT HARCOURT said:

"E voice Dey shake e don cry tire … no forgive am."

