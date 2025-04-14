A Nigerian lady shared how her father disowned her because of the man she wanted to get married to

She recounted how her marriage crashed after six years, after going against her father’s will and marrying the man

Many who came across her post shared their thoughts on her story as she shared her experience in marriage

A Nigerian mother of 4 recounted her ordeal after leaving her marriage of 6 years.

She stated that her father had disowned her because of the man she wanted to marry.

Lady who was disowned by her father shares how her marriage crumbled after 6 years. Photo: @miss.ijay

Source: TikTok

In a video by @miss.ijay on TikTok, the woman noted that she went ahead with the marriage against her father’s will.

Lady leaves marriage after 6 years

Six years later, the marriage crashed because the man had issues, and she had to leave.

She said:

“My life is so private that nobody knows my father disowned me because of my choice of husband but I didn’t care, I still married him. Six years later, I became a single mother of 4 children because the man I married showed me shege in my marriage. From wife to single mother.”

In the comment section, she added that she had the 4th child after she left the marriage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s crashed marriage

@MARA SCENT said:

"Ahhh u gave birth to 4 kids within 6years??? The emotional stress will be much ooh."

@Tripleeernest said:

"Any marriage my parents is not in support of is not for me….They see what we can’t see because we are blinded by love."

@ShakaraNails_LashTech said:

"I don talk am if any of my family members disapprove of my husband I no fit marry am, if like two people for street warn me about the man I go withdraw many at times it’s always true about the man!"

@Tomiwa said:

"When I was dating my ex,my dad didn’t like him but cos of my choice,he said he can’t choose for me,he said if we marry and he return me,that he will gladly collect me back,omo I and the guy didn’t last."

@mummie Gideon Emma said:

"Rule number 20; Never enter any marriage that is not approved by parents no matter how much you love yourself it will always break."

@Raisingkids said:

"90% of the time! A man is the best position to tell you about other men. Your father can see your husbands red flags even before u. Even if u will marry listen to some of his advise. They know men."

In related stories, a lady shared why she left her husband of four years, while another helped her husband search for a second wife.

Young divorced lady speaks on abusive marriages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who got divorced said she would not advise other women to leave their abusive marriages.

She shared her experience when she decided to leave her husband and why her advice was hers alone.

Those who came across the post had mixed reactions and shared their thoughts on the lady's remarks.

