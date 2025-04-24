A Nigerian man shared why he called off his engagement after 2 months of proposing to his girlfriend

He showed the messages between his girlfriend and WhatsApp AI, which made him break off the engagement

Many reacted as he shared that they had dated for 6 years and started living together in their 4th year

A Nigerian man opened up about what made him break up with his fiancée 2 months after proposing tp her.

He stated that he decided to end the relationship after seeing her chat with her WhatsApp AI.

In an X post by @vicktormikee, the man displayed the messages he saw and gave more details about their relationship.

He said:

“I knew how much she likes speaking to AI about me…birthday gift ideas for him, his favorite meal ideas and all that… 2 month plus after proposing to her I checked her AI chat and searched “fiancé” just to smile if she had talked to AI about her proposal and this was what I saw.

“We dated for 6 years and we started cohabiting on the 4th year. Till today she doesn’t even know why I called off the engagement. She was in her final year and her mom hates me with passion.”

In the messages he found, the lady asked the AI:

“How can a cheating partner stop cheating on her fiance?”

See the post below:

Reactions trail man’s broken engagement

@d_old_gabriel said:

"Lmao I swear AI is another way of finding out if your partner is cheating. Speaking from experience. My ex asked AI , “what are the side effects of having unprotected sex with two different men”.

@Weigh_Ray said:

"The curiosity in me will send it to her to hear her explanation."

@resilientsam2 said:

"I would have said send this to her mother to clear your name but It is not my place to tell you how to live your life my gee. Thank Gof for letting you know on time."

@OnyekachiWilson said:

"I don't get why people cheat though,if you don't like the person. Why not just leave, it's better to leave now than in marriage. Secondly, this is why cohabitation is not nice, everyone knows you both for 6 whole years,and now she is going to be a gossip stock. Issoryt."

@Em_voY001 said:

"As much I would like to end it, I would also like to know man __ you said it yourself she loves chatting with Ai ??? So how sure re you she was referring to herself ? E don go sha."

