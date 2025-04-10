A Nigerian woman took to social media to seek a 2nd wife for her husband, as she gave her reasons

She stated why she admired polygamy and what she expected from her husband and the co-wife she was seeking

Netizens reacted as she listed the terms and conditions for her anticipated polygamous marriage

A Nigerian woman, Buithat Hudu Muhammad Lawal, publicly announced that she wanted a second wife for her husband.

She stated what she expected from the co-wife and why she had always admired polygamy.

On her Facebook page, she explained why she had never had issues with polygamy, as she mentioned the kind of woman she wanted for her husband.

She said in her post:

“Yesterday, I made a post about wanting a co-wife — someone to join me in this journey of life with my husband. I noticed a lot of people thought I wasn’t serious, maybe even joked about it. But deep down, I meant every word.

“I’ve always admired polygamy. It’s never been an issue for me. What I do take issue with is how many of our men go about it, lacking fairness and wisdom. Growth changes a person. As I’ve grown, so have my thoughts. I’ve always told my husband, if he wants to take another wife, I support it — but he must involve me fully in the process.

“No, I’m not looking for a jealous or manipulative co-wife. I want someone kind, wise, filled with love, and grounded in good character. I want the freedom to travel for work knowing my children are safe and cared for. I want to be able to love and care for another child of my husband’s — not born by me — with sincerity, and knowing their mother trusts me completely.

“I have a deep vision of what polygamy can be, but the real questions are: Can my husband be truly just? And can the new wife be spiritually grounded?”

Reactions as woman seeks 2nd wife for hubby

Kemi Hassan Rasheed said:

"Taaaar just Say you are looking for someone to baby seat your children/Nanny/house help kawai."

Rahmat Alkali said:

"Do not start what you cannot finish oo my advice I'm talking from experience, people change."

Nkiruka Jane Lebechi said:

"Wey u for just say u dey find house maid to ur kids so that u go fit pursue yr career ehhhh."

Yhemmy Tosin Loye said:

"Hmmm,if everyone can think as this then you will agree life is sweet and not as hard as we take it. You asked the salient questions already,can he just be and can the cowife be completed trusted? Just thinking aloud."

