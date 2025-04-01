A Nigerian businesswoman shared what happened after she turned down her customer’s marriage proposal

She shared her reason for turning down the man’s proposal and his unexpected reaction to her rejection

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s reaction after she turned him down

A businesswoman, Marvellous Emeka, shared how she turned down her customer’s proposal.

She noted that she turned down the man’s proposal because he was living in his family’s house.

On her Facebook page, the lady said she politely declined his marriage proposal but did not expect his reaction.

She said:

“So this dude I know asked me to marry him… I told him that even if he ticks all the boxes for the perfect man for marriage, I cannot marry him because he lives in his family house with no hope of leaving to get his own house in the nearest future, the family house is inside inside Awada, on the 6th floor of a 6 storey building! I said everything politely oo cos the man in question is also my customer.

“A whole 6 storey building! No borehole, No elevator. Nya, I will leave this my beautiful, comfy, peaceful apartment in GRA to go and live inside Awada, on the top of a 6 storey building so I will climb staircase to early grave. I wasn't born and raised to climb eternal staircase everyday of my life so I can never adapt.”

Businesswoman shares customer’s reaction after rejecting proposal

She shared what the man said after she declined his proposal:

Her words:

“He don insult me tire this morning. He said I will die single. This is not about forming standards or anything.

“If you're approaching a Millennial woman for marriage, at least offer her something better than she already has because overtime, most of these women have built themselves and attained a certain level of independence and comfort. These women will not sacrifice their comfort and put their mental health at stake for any man in the name of marriage except for the desperate unmarried ones...

“Or ichoba Ndi Gen Z. A lot of women wouldn't mind oo. The important thing is to find those women that don't mind and marry them. Now I've lost a customer.”

Reactions trail businesswoman’s proposal

Cynthia Max Arinze said:

"On point. It's funny but the truth."

Ebosie Precious Chibuogu said:

"Consider using the staircase as your gym."

Samuel HighlyFavoured Ekiyor said:

"And what if you're the push he needs in his life to move on to greater things? Marvey I'm not too comfortable with you bringing such to the public because it will chase and scare other potential suitors."

