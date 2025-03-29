A Nigerian lady who went abroad to work as a maid has recounted a bitter experience with her boss

The lady looked unkempt during her stay and did not have the opportunity to get another cream when hers finished

Many Nigerians in her comment section shared a similar experience of working as a maid in some African countries

A young Nigerian lady who relocated to Egypt because of work said she was happy to get on a plane for the very first time.

Her happiness soon turned to sorrow when reality hit her hard abroad while she was working as a maid.

The lady narrates her toxic work experience. Photo source: @bellashmurdagirl

House girl job in Egypt

The lady (@bellashmurdagirl) who shared her experience on Thursday, March 27, said that her relationship with her female boss turned sour very fast.

She mentioned that the woman treated her nicely when she first arrived until much later when she started showing her "true colour".

When the Nigerian lady's face cream finished, she requested a new one from her boss, and the woman told she was also not using cream.

The lady says her boss treated her badly. Photo source: @bellashmurdagirl

Working in Egypt

A photo the house girl shared showed how her face looked rough and darker, with acne spots. That became the beginning of her work struggles as the place became very toxic.

During her stay in Egypt, the lady had an opportunity to see her family. She talked about not wanting to go back to work. She, however, mentioned that even though her boss was bad, her kids were lovely.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her clip below:

tadegah asked:

"What work exactly do people do there? Domestic work or what? If it’s just house chores, why do people complain about it always? What else is involved. Just out of curiosity."

_dollymax said:

"It’s because you people don’t make your findings or ask questions before heading to such place, that joy of I’m traveling out always dazzle you girls…Nigeria is far better than Egypt and Libya hell."

Rista said:

"Instead of working with a madam it is better off trying to explore the hospitality industry."

anatoly_ said:

"Same Egypt (cairo) my sister went,, spent 4 years only to come back and d!e her organ was allegedly harvested, i can never forget,,,pls stay safe and trust no one."

ANCESTOR JR said:

"If them offer una this kind of work here in Nigeria una go Dey do shakara oh."

iamebony11 said:

"Your story and mine are the same,my madam beat me yesterday but my sister I showed her madness never should she try the rubbish with me again,I can’t wait for my vacation nd rest nt working dre again."

House girl built house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking young lady got many motivated by her inspiring story as she showed the fruits of her labour.

The first of six children said she had a tough childhood that catapulted her desire to improve her life and her parents'.

