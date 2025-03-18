A lady went viral after she was filmed rejecting her boyfriend’s proposal inside a popular eatery

The video captured when the lady argued with the man as he proposed and angrily walked out on him

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts n the lady’s actions as the video trended

A Nigerian lady could not hold back her displeasure over her boyfriend’s public proposal.

She was filmed arguing with him as he staged a proposal for her at a popular eatery.

She argued with her boyfriend who peoposed to her in public. Photo: @i_am_giftlyne

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @i_am_giftlyne, shared the video on the social media platform.

The video showed that the proposal took place at a Kilimajaro eatery, where an area was specially decorated for the proposal.

As the lady argued with her boyfriend, she walked out of the eatery without looking back, to the surprise of the onlookers.

She walks out on her boyfriend after he proposed to her. Photo: @i_am_giftlyne

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

“POV: You witnessed a girl turn down her bf’s proposal. Things dey happen.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s action during proposal

As the video went viral, netizens shared their observations about the proposal.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@topgirl_annie

"Proposal with plastic rose? And she should say yes? Thank goodness she said no."

@Ifeechi Goodness said:

@"Na only her know why she no gree. Failed relationship is better than broke marriage."

@Annie said:

"What can possibly be her reason?, she was dating the guy and comfortably spending his money but can’t marry him Omo, she just played the guy, and it’s unfair!"

@fred_erica said:

"Forever is too long to endure an anyhow man … She knows why she said no … no girl will reject a good man."

@Maama said:

"The boy get bad character. Them think say them dey perfect. Na him bad character go make her reject am. You know people with bad character knows how to take good women."

@Adaobi said:

"Mtcheeeew! She should have left the relationship since ! Buh they have been dating since nu ?? Omo maybe she get another serious man."

@Chommy Global 1 said:

"Post the full video from the beginning my love. single people like me wanna laugh in a way that pleases God. But forget joke, why dating who you won’t marry????? Nawaooo it’s well shaa."

@pizzy said:

"For me I will pity him and take it, cus of his friends then return the ring later and tell him I can't do marriage now."

@Biggest_Debbs said:

"Single people shout powerrrr...maybe because the proposal na fr Kilimanjaro."

NIgerian women share relationship experiences

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng