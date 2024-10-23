A Nigerian lady who is in an interracial marriage has revealed that her White husband tested her before they got serious

The lady, Nurse Glory, whose marriage is six years old, said her White hubby used lots of money to test her

Nurse Glory narrated the tempting test, how she passed it and what her man did next following her humble behaviour

Nurse Glory, a Nigerian lady living in Nigeria with her White husband, said he put her through a money test before marrying her.

Nurse Glory said her White lover came down to Nigeria and married her months after she passed his tempting money test.

Nurse Glory said she passed the test. Photo Credit: @nurse.glory81

How her White husband test her

Narrating the test on TikTok, Nurse Glory, whose marriage is six years old, said that on their first meeting, he gave her an open cheque to take any amount for her transport from his bag filled with money.

"The first time we met, he opened his bag filled with lots of money and asked me to take the money that will be enough for my transportation.

"The moment I saw lots of money my brain started reminding me that I needed more than just transportation because I needed to pay rent and school fees.

"But instead I fought that voice speaking to me because the money wasn't mine and besides I was asked to take only transportation..."

After Nurse Glory passed the tempting test, the White man knew she was the right one for him. According to her, he confirmed that if she had taken all the money that would have been their last meeting.

"When I said goodbye to him, I started regretting not packing enough money.

"Few months later as we spoke on phone, he said if I had collected all the money, that would have been the last time we saw each other."

Netizens react to Nurse Glory's story

wendyjovy said:

"Does he have a younger brother ???? Asking for myself."

sophy504 said:

"Make nobody try that one with me o😂 i go pack everything."

Mama Tee said:

"Congratulations. Lack of greed has fetched you everlasting joy, beautiful home and more blessings."

LexyMandy Tv said:

"I would have packed everything then leave small money for him to buy fuel."

king_of_revamp said:

"Make I no lie , if na me I go carry everything 🥺 no be greed … make e know say I need money."

