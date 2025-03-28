A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with her husband who stopped her from attending fashion designing classes

According to the lady, he also threatened to destroy her machine anytime he saw her sewing an outfit at home

Reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens criticised her husband's attitude and advised her on what to do

A Nigerian lady's distressing account of her husband's controlling behaviour has sparked outrage on social media.

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok, revealed that her husband had forbidden her from attending fashion design classes.

Lady accuses husband of stopping her from attending fashion classes

In a heartfelt video, @miss.ijay recounted how she was forced to find alternative means to pursue her interest in fashion design.

She turned to YouTube tutorials, but her husband's disapproval persisted despite learning from home.

Whenever he discovered her using her sewing machine, he would threaten to destroy it, leaving her frustrated.

The lady emphasised that the machine wasn't bought by him. It was gifted to her by her mother, who had received it from her father as a wedding present.

In her words:

"POV: Your husband bannned you from attending your fashion designing classes so you stayed back for peace to reign and used YouTube to continue training yourself at home. And anytime he caught me making a dress with my sewing machine, he thrëätëns to dë$tr0y the machine.

"I wasn’t even free to make money in my own home. Mind you, he didn’t buy the machine for me, my mom gave me her old machine my dad bought for her when he married her back in the days and I refurbished it and started using it as I couldn’t afford a sewing machine."

Reactions as lady shares experience with controlling husband

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@thescentstylist said:

"Any man that doesn’t support your personal growth is afraid of your potential."

@Chiii said:

"And you still dey talk am outside. Something wey you suppose dey hide in shame."

@Eli’s fashion said:

"Nne no vex but your husband na weapon fashion against you."

@Nommy for a reason reacted:

"Someone you marry watin person no fit understand cos a man dat loves u will support anything u are doing."

@it's karea said:

"You're doing soo well. Look for a way to convince him if refuses completely. Move on you have Soo much potential. Don't let this talent d.i.e."

@Dollybaby said:

"Una dey marry oh. Please my love don’t stop doing what makes you happy."

@NAlLTECH IN JANKARA/IJAIYE said:

"Na another thing I wan type bfr but as I enter CS wey you talk say you don run I calm God will elevate you."

@ogechukwu067 reacted:

"I wish my friend can leave but I don’t want her to feel I want her to leave her marriage meanwhile am in my own."

@Mausi added:

"Na wa o, for wetin dey make you happy, go benefit you, improve the income at home and even make you busy? Na oponu men elder like. And I pity any woman wey no fancy something with her two hands."

