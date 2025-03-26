A Nigerian lady has shared a video recounting how she went the extra mile to protect her former relationship

According to the lady, she made her male friend prophesy to her ex-boyfriend that she was destined to be his wife

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A video has surfaced online, showing a young lady's extreme efforts to save her troubled relationship, which still ended in heartbreak.

The lady in question took to social media to share her story, which sparked lots of reactions from users.

Lady recounts why she asked male friend to pose as pastor Photo credit: @juliusdoris1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts how she turned male friend to pastor

The lady, known on TikTok as @juliusdoris1, recounted how she had begged her former partner not to end their relationship, but he refused.

Undeterred, she devised a scheme to win him back with the help of a male friend who posed as a pastor.

The friend was instructed to visit the ex-boyfriend's place of business and deliver a fake prophecy, declaring that she was destined to be his wife.

Despite this audacious effort, the relationship still ended in heartbreak, with the lady being left to pick up the pieces.

Lady recounts going extra mile to save relationship. Photo credit: @juliusdoris1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Life is so private. No one knew I begged a guy not to break up with me. He refused. I sent my male friend to go to his shop as a pastor and prophesy to him that I'm his wife. Gosh after everything he left me."

Reactions as lady shares experience with ex-boyfriend

The video generated reactions online, with many TikTok users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident.

@De'nice cakesinasaba said:

"No be small thing una dey do for love."

@Ahim’s Kitchen said:

"My people if you believe God is good drop a heart."

@mamacito_2 said:

"Life is so private. I had to reg 2 new sim to talk like my uncle and mum and begged on my behalf."

@Vivian Uchime said:

"If I talk wetin I don do for love ehh, una go bundle me throw for evil forest."

@JUNE 8 said:

"Am I the only one who block him on all social platforms and move on with my life? I am healed now."

@KEM KEM said:

"Life is so private no one knows my friends mom followed me to Ikorodu to beg yomi’s mom so she could let her son date me."

@Maureen reacted:

"I lied to him that I was pregnant maybe he go stay baba no stay o. I still lie say I get miscarrriage say I dey hospital and pretended it was my roommate typing then he showed care for 2 days."

@xuccessful commented:

"Sometimes sit and think about some things he told you he doesn’t like,did you change???No."

Love star said:

"Na this challenge show me say I never really do anything for love and I thought I was doing too much, so am nonchalant sef."

@Odunmhi wrote:

"Life is so private when my ex change to me and still yet went to his place didn't meet him called him he said he's inside farm that he can't come home that night I should be going home."

@Thriftbydera added:

"Life is so private. No one knew I had heart attack and was rushed to hospital by 2:am because my ex broke up with me and refused to take me back."

@Curvydami added:

"Me I told my pastor to tell him cause I was really in love with him and I caught him having relationship with my best friend ,I couldn’t let go so I told my pastor to prophecy that he better not leave."

Watch the video here:

Lady cries after giving love another chance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared her pain on social media after deciding to give love another chance.

In a sad video trending on the TikTok app, the lady broke down in tears after the relationship crashed unexpectedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng